Plants and Bugs Day Camp is one full week from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. of garden and bug activities such as racing a termite, collecting bugs, basket weaving, nature walks, and eating snacks of fruit and veggie sampling!
Activities are geared for ages 9 through 12. Camp fee includes supplies, snacks as well as two adult helpers to keep youth safe and busy. Kids love camp because it’s fun and entertaining. All camps are located at the Insect Adventure, located at 3005 W. Virginia Ave. Youth must bring their own lunch. No microwave or refrigerator are available.
2022 Camp Dates:
June 6-10; $200/child
July 5-8; $160/child
July 18-22; $200/child
Email Shelley Mitchell to register: shelley.mitchell@okstate.edu
