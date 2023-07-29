Every year readers of the Stillwater News Press and followers of our social media profiles, websites and E-mail Blast Communications celebrate the best businesses, organizations and people in a 2-step process. In June, they cast their nom- nominations in the “Best of Stillwater” contest, revealing the Top 5 nominees in each category. In July, voters select their top pick from each category, hoping their favorite will rise to the top. Best of Stillwater provides a resource for those who want to know the most popular places to eat, shop or purchase services and use this as a guide in their consumer choices.
With 48,221 votes cast, the annual contest continues to see remarkable growth and engagement among the community. For comparison, the 2022 contest had 40,843 votes, and the 2021 contest received 29,317 votes.
All businesses and organizations that earned honors have good reason to be proud. It’s always nice to win an award, but to be named a favorite by local newspaper readers carries extra significance. There’s plenty of research to confirm that local newspaper subscribers and followers tend to be the best-informed and most community-minded residents.
Next time you visit or talk to one of those honored, mention the award to them. It feels good to be recognized.
Thanks to all who participated in the contest and to the many local businesses that make this community stand out. Now, onto the results for Best of Stillwater 2023!
Automotive
Auto Parts Store
NAPA Auto Parts - First Place
- O'Reilly Auto Parts - Second Place
- Advanced Auto Parts - Finalist
Auto Repair Shop
Highboy Garage - First Place
- Kaiser Automotive - Second Place
- Marty's Garage - Finalist
- Mike's Automotive - Finalist
- Janzen Toyota - Finalist
Automotive Dealership
Wilson Chevrolet - First Place
- Janzen Toyota - Second Place
- Bill Knight Ford of Stillwater - Finalist
- Car-Mart of Stillwater - Finalist
- Regal Motors - Finalist
Body Shop
G & M Body Shop - First Place
- Diamond Autobody, Inc. - Second Place
- Janzen Toyota - Finalist
- Mac's Body Shop - Finalist
Car Detailer
Mint Mobile Detail - First Place
- A-1 Automotive Detailing - Second Place
- 2U Detailing - Finalist
- Luckie Duckie Auto Detailing - Finalist
Car Wash
Central Oklahoma Adult & Teen Challenge - First Place
- Tommy's Express Car Wash - Second Place
- Club Car Wash - Finalist
- IQ Car Wash - Finalist
- Stillwater Westside OasisFinalist
Tire Shop
Oakes Tire & Service - First Place
- Pioneer Tire Center - Second Place
- Direct Discount Tire - Finalist
- Janzen Toyota - Finalist
Tractor Dealership
Great Plains Kubota - First Place
- P&K Equipment - Second Place
- Sawgrass Equipment - Finalist
- White Star BobCat - Finalist
———
Best Food & Drink
Best Breakfast
Just Wafflin - First Place
- Granny’s Kitchen - Second Place
- Jimmy's Egg - Finalist
- Red Rock Bakery & Deli - Finalist
- Shortcakes - Finalist
Best Brunch
Granny’s Kitchen - First Place
- Good Little Eater - Second Place
- Jimmy's Egg - Finalist
- Just Wafflin - Finalist
- Red Rock Bakery & Deli - Finalist
Best Chicken
Chick-fil-a - First Place
- Raising Canes - Second Place
- Golden Chick - Finalist
- Miso - Finalist
- Nikki's Greek - Finalist
Best Cocktail
Zannotti's - First Place
- The State Room - Second Place
- George’s Stables - Finalist
- Louie’s Bar & Grill - Finalist
- Miso - Finalist
Best Dinner
Miso - First Place
- Devoted - Second Place
- Freddie Paul’s Steak House - Finalist
- Mexico Joe's - Finalist
- Roscoe's Feed Shack - Finalist
Best Hamburger
The Garage - First Place
- Ron’s Hamburgers & Chili - Second Place
- The Grill at OnCue - Finalist
- Eskimo Joe’s - Finalist
- Whataburger - Finalist
Best Lunch
Good Little Eater - First Place
- Red Rock Bakery and Deli - Second Place
- Boomarang - Finalist
- Mexico Joe's - Finalist
- Nooki - Finalist
Best Pasta
Da Vinci’s - First Place
- Miso - Second Place
- Olive Garden - Finalist
- Red Rock Bakery and Deli - Finalist
- The Hideaway - Finalist
Best Pizza
The Hideaway - First Place
- Cindy's Pizza - Second Place
- Louie’s Bar & Grill - Finalist
- Red Cedar Pizza - Finalist
- The Grill at OnCue - Finalist
Best Sandwich
Red Rock Bakery and Deli - First Place
- Good Little Eater - Second Place
- Jersey Mike's - Finalist
- McAlister's - Finalist
- Schlotzsky's - Finalist
Best Steak
Texas Roadhouse - First Place
- The Ranchers Club - Second Place
- Freddie Paul’s Steak House - Finalist
- Legacy Village of Stillwater - Finalist
- Mugsy's Grubhouse - Finalist
Best Sushi
Miso - First Place
- Nooki - Second Place
- Nagoya - Finalist Place
- Sushi House - Finalist
- Sushi Joe (Sprouts) - Finalist
Best Wings
Buffalo Wild Wings - First Place
- Louie's Bar & Grill - Second Place
- Golden Chick - Finalist
- Roscoe's Feed Shack - Finalist
- Slim Chickens - Finalist
———
Community
Best Boss
Matt Sullins - First Place
- Alane Zannotti - Second Place
- Calvin Chen - Finalist
- Dee Wilson and Mohammad Mahmoud - Finalists
- Jim Griffith - Finalist
Best Community Service Organization
Our Daily Bread Food And Resource Center - First Place
- Adult & Teen Challenge of Oklahoma-Super Thrift - Second Place
- Downtown Stillwater Association - Finalist
- Karman Korner Resale Shop - Finalist
- United Way of Payne County - Finalist
Best Employer with over 100 employees
Stillwater Designs-Kicker - First Place
- OnCue - Second Place
- Legacy Village of Stillwater - Finalist
- Stan Clark Companies - Finalist
- Stillwater Medical Center - Finalist
Best Employer with under 100 employees
Stonecloud Brewing - First Place
- ProValue.net - Second Place
- C-Star Management - Finalist
- EVERYMAN Finalist
- Oklahoma Community Credit UnionFinalist
Best Local Athlete
Kelly Maxwell Cowgirl Pitcher - First Place
Kendal DanielsSecond Place
Best Local Author
S.J. Palmer - First Place
- E.M. Chaffin - Second Place
- Kyle Frederick - Finalist
- Remy Recchia - Finalist
- Taylor Gigoux - Finalist
Best Local Celebrity
Matt Sullins - First Place
- Pistol Pete - Second Place
- Coach Mike Boynton - Finalist
- Ernie Miller - Finalist
- Josh Holiday - Finalist
Best Local Podcast
Pistols Firing - First Place
- Pastors of Payne - Second Place
Best Local Radio Personality
Dave Hunziker - First Place
- Bill VanNess - Second Place
- Jim Traber and Al Eschbach - Finalists
- Robert Allen - Finalist
- Steve Daniels - Finalist
Best Local TV Personality
Cristy Morrison - First Place
- Casey Kendrick - Second Place
- Kevin Clark - Finalist
Best Patio
Stonecloud Brewing - First Place
- Zannotti's Wine Bar - Second Place
- Coney Island - Finalist
- Miso - Finalist
- Red Rock Bakery & Deli - Finalist
Best Staff
Stonecloud Brewing - First Place
- C-Star Management - Second Place
- EVERYMAN - Finalist
- Stillwater Chamber of Commerce - Finalist
- VRTU Massage Institute - Finalist
———
Entertainment
Annual Festival/Event
Kaleidoscope - First Place
- Downtown Art and Wine Walk - Second Place
- GardenFest - Finalist
- Park View Estates Luminarias Weekend - Finalist
Family Entertainment
Stonecloud Brewing - First Place
- Lost Creek Safari - Second Place
- AR Workshop - Finalist
- Frontier Lanes - Finalist
- Ultimate Air Trampoline Park - Finalist
Golf Course
Lakeside Memorial Golf Course - First Place
- Karsten Creek Golf Club - Second Place
- Stillwater Country Club - Finalist
Kids Party Place
StillyArts - First Place
- Ultimate Air - Trampoline Park - Second Place
- AR Workshop - Finalist
- Next Level Gym/Indulge Salon - Finalist
- Spacewalk - Finalist
Live Music Venue
Stonecloud Brewing - First Place
- McKnight Center for the Performing Arts - Second Place
- The Cedar Stage - Finalist
- The Salty Bronc - Finalist
- Tumbleweed Dancehall & Concert Venue - Finalist
Museum
National Wrestling Hall of Fame & Museum - First Place
- OSU Museum of Art - Second Place
- Stillwater History Museum at the Sheerar - Finalist
- Hazel Modella Art Gallery - Finalist
———
News Press
Columnist
Julie Couch - First Place
- Fred Causley - Second Place
- Deb Hirt - Finalist
- Laura Payne - Finalist
- Robert Breedlove - Finalist
News Reporter
Jessica Marshall - First Place
- Marcus Trevino - Second Place
- Lauren King - Finalist
Sports Writer
Jason Elmquist - First Place
- Jon Walker - Second Place
———
Professionals
Aesthetics
Pure Skin and Aesthetics - First Place
- Glo Salon & Spa - Second Place
- YT Aesthetics - Finalist
Audiologist
Integrity Audiology & Hearing Center - First Place
- Miracle-Ear Hearing Aid Center - Second Place
Barber/Stylist
Candace Peck - First Place
- Madison Moore - Second Place
- Brooke Reed - Finalist
- Jennifer Jalbert - Finalist
- Joe Munoz - Finalist
Chiropractor
Reese Chiropractic - First Place
- Meyer Chiropractic - Second Place
- Advanced Chiropractic & Wellness - Finalist
- Black-Field & Field Chiro Clinic - Finalist
Cosmetologist
Allison Depperschmidt - First Place
- Mika Webb - Second Place
- Brooke Reed - Finalist
- Charlene Hanson - Finalist
- Rachel Blackmon - Finalist
Dentist
Cornerstone Family Dentistry - First Place
- Halley's Family Dental Care - Second Place
- Stillwater Dental Associates - Finalist
Dermatologist
Sara Metcalf, MD - First Place
- Thomas Hall, MD - Second Place
Eye Doctor
Cockrell Eyecare Center - First Place
- Drummond Eye Clinic - Second Place
- EyeLove Vision - Finalist
- SMC-Matthew Flood, M.D. - Finalist
- Stillwater Vision Clinic - Finalist
Home Health Care
Stillwater Medical Center Home Health Services - First Place
- Companion Home Health - Second Place
- Ray of Sunshine Helping Hands - Finalist
- Traditions Health Home Health - Finalist
Nurse
Joni Bradley - First Place
- Brandy Burton - Second Place
- Catherine Brown - Finalist
- J’von McLeod - Finalist
- Melissa Murray - Finalist
Pediatrician
Colbi M. Smithton, D.O. - First Place
- Malinda O. Webb, M.D. - Second Place
- Cha Hutchison, D.O. - Finalist
- Krystal M. Voight, M.D. - Finalist
- Stephen E. Smalley, D.O. - Finalist
Pharmacy
Tiger Drug Store - First Place
- Charlie's Discount Drug - Second Place
- Alan's Pharmacy - Finalist
- Central Drug - Finalist
- Razook's Drug - Finalist
Physician
Kelsey Smith, M.D. - First Place
- Steven W. Cummings, M.D. - Second Place
- Corby Smithton, D.O. - Finalist
- John Williams, M.D. - Finalist
- Mary S. Clarke, M.D. - Finalist
Urgent Care
Stillwater Medical Urgent Care and Occupational Medicine - First Place
- AMC Urgent Care - Second Place
- Stillwater VA Outpatient Clinic - Finalist
Women's Health Care Provider
Yasuto Taguchi Women's Clinic - First Place
- W. Ray Ford, M.D. - Second Place
- Prasanna Fernando, M.D. - Finalist
- Mary S. Clarke, M.D. - Finalist
Hospital
Stillwater Medical - First Place
———
Restaurants
Asian
Golden Dragon Cafe - First Place
- Devoted - Second Place
- Miso - Finalist
- Tokyo Pot - Finalist
- Cafe 88 - Finalist
Bakery
Good Little Eater - First Place
- Persimmon Hill Farm and Bakery - Second Place
- Red Rock Bakery & Deli - Finalist
- Smallcakes - Finalist
- Dragonfly Desserts - Finalist
Bar-B-Que
Smokin' Joe's Stilly - First Place
- This Land BBQ - Second Place
- Bad Brad's Bar-B-Q - Finalist
- Cherokee Strip BBQ - Finalist
- RibCrib BBQ - Finalist
Bar/Brewery/Pub
Stonecloud Brewing - First Place
- Zannotti's Wine Bar - Second Place
- Iron Monk Brewing Company - Finalist
- J R Murphy's - Finalist
- Miso - Finalist
Best Overall Restaurant
Miso - First Place
- Good Little Eater - Second Place
- Cafe Mona - Finalist
- Granny's KitchenFinalist
- Red Rock Bakery & DeliFinalist
Catering
Good Little Eater - First Place
- Red Rock Bakery & Deli - Second Place
- Meditations Weddings & Events - Finalist
- Nooki - Finalist
- Roscoe's Feed Shack - Finalist
Coffee Shop
Balanced Coffee Co. - First Place
- Aspen Coffee at Fountain Square - Second Place
- Aspen Coffee - Duck St. - Finalist
- Aspen Coffee Company Downtown - Finalist
- Dutch Bros Coffee - Finalist
Deli
Red Rock Bakery & Deli - First Place
- McAlister's Deli - Second Place
- Jersey Mike's Subs - Finalist
- Jimmy Johns - Finalist
- Walmart Supercenter - Perkins Rd - Finalist
Donut Shop
Daylight Donuts - First Place
- Red Rock Bakery & Deli - Second Place
- 7-Eleven - Finalist
Fine Dining
Miso - First Place
- The Ranchers Club - Second Place
- Freddie Paul's Steakhouse - Finalist
- The Vintage Steakhouse - Finalist
- Tokyo Pot - Finalist
Food Truck
Don Pibil Grill - First Place
- This Land BBQ - Second Place
- B.A.B.S - Finalist
- PurdyQ - Finalist
- Taqueria Express La Villita #4 - Finalist
Homestyle Cooking
- Good Little Eater - First Place
- Granny's KitchenSecond Place
- Nikki's Greek RestaurantFinalist
- Roscoe's Feed ShackFinalist
Ice Cream/Yogurt
Blue Spruce - First Place
- Braum's Ice Cream - Second Place
- It’s Nacho Ice Cream - Finalist
- Marble Slab Creamery - Finalist
- Smallcakes - Finalist
Italian
Da Vinci's Italian Restaurant - First Place
- The Hideaway - Second Place
- Olive Garden - Finalist
Locally Owned Restaurant
Good Little Eater - First Place
- Devoted - Second Place
- Granny's Kitchen - Finalist
- Red Rock Bakery & Deli - Finalist
- Roscoe's Feed Shack - Finalist
Mexican
El Tapatio Authentic Mexican Restaurant - First Place
- Cafe Mona - Second Place
- Chico's Mexican Grill and Cantina - Finalist
- Mariachi Mexican Grill - Finalist
- Mexico Joe's -Finalist
Nutrition Shop
Stillys Nutrition Fix - First Place
- Fired Up Stilly - Second Place
- Sonder Nutrition - Finalist
- Surf Bar - Finalist
- The OAK - Finalist
Pizzeria
The Hideaway - First Place
- Cindy's Pizza - Second Place
- Mambo Italiano - Finalist
- Mazzio’s - Finalist
- Papa Johns Pizza - Finalist
———
Retail
Antique & Vintage Store
Stillwater Antique and Collectible Mall - First Place
- Karman Korner Resale Shop - Second Place
Arts and Crafts
StillyArts - First Place
- Prairie Arts Center - Second Place
- AR Workshop - Finalist
- JOANN Fabric and Crafts - Finalist
Book Store
Bliss Books & Bindery - First Place
- Gypsysnark Books - Second Place
Boutique
405 Mercantile - First Place
- Buffalokie Market - Second Place
- Blush Beauty Bar & Boutique - Finalist
- Hepz - Finalist
- Stilly Chic Boutique - Finalist
Convenience Store
OnCue - First Place
- Cowboy Corner - Second Place (Tied)
- 7-Eleven - Second Place (Tied)
- Country Convenience - Finalist
- Valero Finalist
Farm & Home Supply
Stillwater Milling Agricenter - First Place
- Atwoods - Second Place
- Tractor Supply Co. - Finalist
Flooring Store
Precision Flooring & Design - First Place
- Mill Creek Carpet & Tile - Second Place
- Brewer Carpet One Floor & Home - Finalist
- Lowe's Home Improvement - Finalist
- TRAX Discount Depot - Finalist
Florist
The Little Shop Of Flowers - First Place
- Garden Party Florist - Second Place
- Bayers Blooms - Finalist
- Buffalokie Market - Finalist
- Stilly Floral - Finalist
Furniture Store
Furniture Showcase - First Place
- McCollom's - Second Place
- Black Mountain Furniture - Finalist
Gift Shop
Typo Market - First Place
- The Beadery - Second Place
- Buffalokie Market - Finalist
Greenhouse/Nursery
Big Creek Nursery & Landscape - First Place
- Bustani Plant Farm - Second Place
- Nate's Tree Service - Finalist
- Stillwater Milling Agricenter - Finalist
- Under the Sun - Finalist
Grocery Store
Sprouts Farmers Market - First Place
- ALDI - Second Place
- Crepe Myrtle Asian Market - Finalist
- Homeland - Finalist
- Walmart - Perkins Rd. - Finalist
Home Improvement Store
Lowe's Home Improvement - First Place
- Amber's Lighting & Home Accessories - Second Place
- Douglas Building Center - Finalist
- Stillwater Building Center - Finalist
- TRAX Discount Depot - Finalist
Jewelry Store
Denis The Jeweler - First Place
- DearBritt Jewelry Designs - Second Place
- KAY Jewelers - Finalist
- Leonard Jewelry - Finalist
Liquor Store
Brown's Bottle Shop - First Place
- Stillwater Wine & Spirits Warehouse - Second Place
- Big Country Liquor - Finalist
- Dulaney's Retail Liquor Store - Finalist
- JR's Liquor, Wine & Beer - Finalist
Medical Supply
Cimarron Medical Services - First Place
- Knight Medical Supply - Second Place
Men’s Clothing
EVERYMAN - First Place
- Wooden Nickel - Second Place
- Atwoods - Finalist
- Eskimo Joe's Clothes World - Finalist
- Stillwater Milling Agricenter - Finalist
Office Supply
Merrifield Office Supply - First Place
- B & C Business Products - Second Place (tied)
- Staples - Second Place (tied)
- Fenton's Office Mart - Finalist
- Walmart - Perkins Rd. - Finalist
Thrift Store
COATC Super Thrift - First Place
- Elite Repeat - Second Place
- Goodwill Thrift Store & Donation Center - Finalist
- Karman Korner Resale Shop - Finalist
- Thrifty Butterfly Boutique - Finalist
Western Apparel
Stillwater Milling Agricenter - First Place
- Cavender's Boot City - Second Place
- All Around Cowgirl - Finalist
- Atwoods - Finalist
- Sharpe's of Stillwater - Finalist
Women's Clothing
Greige Goods - First Place
- Hepz - Second Place
- Stilly Chic Boutique - Finalist
- Whisper Intimate Apparel - Finalist
- Blush Beauty Bar & Boutique - Finalist
———
Services
Accounting Services
Mark E. Gunkel, CPA, PC - First Place
- Randee Sloan, CPA - Second Place
- Cochran Bell Wealth and Tax Strategy - Finalist
- Duncan, Onley & Watkins, P.C. - Finalist
- Skiba Bookkeeping Solutions - Finalist
Alteration Shop
Formal Fantasy - First Place
- EVERYMAN - Second Place
- Alterations by Jody - Finalist
- Northside Laundry & Cleaners - Finalist
- SWO Alterations - Finalist
Assisted Living
Legacy Village of Stillwater - First Place
- Golden Oaks - Second Place
- Primrose Retirement Community of Stillwater - Finalist
Bank/Credit Union
Oklahoma Community Credit Union - First Place
- BancFirst - Second Place
- Arvest Bank - Finalist
- Simmons Bank - Finalist
- The Bank NA - Finalist
Barber Shop
EVERYMAN - First Place
- Stillwater Barber Company - Second Place
- Birchfield Barber Co. - Finalist
- Blended Creations - Finalist
- Hello Gorgeous - Finalist
Carpet/Floor Cleaner
Aladen Carpet Cleaning - First Place
- Absolute Carpet & Tile Cleaning & Restoration - Second Place
Computer Services
Beardon Services Inc. - First Place
- CPR Cell Phone Repair Stillwater - Second Place
- Alpha Computing Solutions - Finalist
- Onesimus - Finalist
- OrangeTech - Finalist
Dance Studio
ENCORE! Dance Studios - First Place
- Thriller Dance Studio - Second Place
- Showstoppers - Finalist
- Transcend Dance Company - Finalist
Daycare Provider
Oak Tree Children's Academy - First Place
- St. Francis Xavier Early Childhood & Development Center - Second Place
- Renaissance School At Sangre - Finalist
- Stillwater Head Start & Early Head Start - Finalist
- Stillwater Martial Arts - Finalist
Dry Cleaner
Northside Laundry & Cleaners - First Place
- Duffy Dry Cleaners & Laundry - Second Place
Electrician
Ace Electric - First Place
- Brecin Electric - Second Place
- Aim Electric - Finalist
- Elite Electrical Contractors - Finalist
- Harrison Electric - Finalist
Financial Advisor
Edward Jones - Financial Advisor: Chris Stockton - First Place
- Cochran Bell Wealth and Tax Strategy - Second Place
- Edward Jones - Financial Advisor: Judy - Blake Stevison - Finalist
- John Murphy - Finalist
Gym/Fitness Center/Health Club
Step4ward Fitness - First Place
- Gym One Fitness - Second Place
- Planet Fitness - Finalist
- Stillwater YMCA - Finalist
- VRTU Massage Institute - Finalist
Hair Salon
Glo Salon & Spa - First Place
- Level 7 Salon - Second Place
- Blush Beauty Bar & Boutique - Finalist
- Riot Hair Studio - Finalist
- The Wash House Studio at The Pines - Finalist
Hotel
The Atherton Hotel at Oklahoma State University - First Place
- Sparrow Beginnings - Second Place
- Best Western Plus Cimarron Hotel & Suites - Finalist
- Hampton Inn & Suites Stillwater - Finalist
- Holiday Inn & Suites Stillwater - University West, an IHG Hotel - Finalist
House Cleaning Service
Aladen Carpet Cleaning - First Place
- My Friend Cleaning Service - Second Place
- Merry Maids - Finalist
- Pristine Cleaning Concepts - Finalist
Insurance Agent
Jeff Millerd - State Farm Insurance Agent - First Place
- Lucas Grounds - State Farm Insurance Agent - Second Place
- Farmers Insurance - Jodie Jackson - Finalist
- Kent Houck - Houck Agency - Finalist
- Shelter Insurance - Wendell Stephens - Finalist
Internet Service Provider
Centranet, a subsidiary of Central Rural Electric Cooperative - First Place
- ProValue.Net - Second Place
- Bluepeak - Finalist
- Optimum - Finalist
Jewelry Repair
Denis The Jeweler, Stillwater's Oldest Family Jeweler - First Place
- Leonard Jewelry - Second Place
- DearBritt Jewelry Designs - Finalist
Law Firm
Murray Law Firm - First Place
- Martin Jean & Jackson, Attorneys at Law - Second Place
- Bob Brown & Associates - Finalist
- Gage & Wooten PLLC - Finalist
- Hendrick, Casey, & Hutter, Attorneys At Law - Finalist
Lawn/Landscape Service
Complete Lawn and Landscape - First Place
- Nate's Tree Service - Second Place
- 3G Landscapes - Finalist
- Hicks Lawn and Landscaping - Finalist
- Orange Power Mowing & Landscaping - Finalist
Local Marketing Agency
Denver & Coco - First Place
- JRP Media Management -Second Place
Martial Arts
Black Dragon Taekwondo - First Place
- Stillwater Martial Arts - Second Place
- ECS Martial Arts - Finalist
- Infinity Martial Arts & Self Defense - Finalist
Mechanical Heating/Air
B&L Heating and Air Conditioning - First Place
- Accurate Heating, Air Conditioning and Plumbing - Second Place
- Advantage Plumbing Heating and Cooling - Finalist
- Air Control, Inc. - Finalist
- Air-O Heat & Air Conditioning Inc. - Finalist
Mortgage Company
Oklahoma Community Credit Union - First Place
- BancFirst - Second Place
- Exchange Bank - Finalist
- Jenkins Mortgage Team - Finalist
- The Bank NA - Finalist
Nail Salon
Top Nails - First Place
- Glo Salon & Spa - Second Place
- Fancy Nails - Finalist
- Kim Ly's Nails - Finalist
- Posh Nail Bar - Finalist
Painting Services
Victor Cruz - First Place
- Bercam Paint Company - Second Place
Personal Trainer
Til Death Fitness - Tyler Pate - First Place
- Step4ward Fitness - Shelley Glassen - Second Place
- Next Level Gym - Lauren Lewis - Finalist
Pest Control
Peak Pest Services - First Place
- A & B Eco-Safe Pest Control - Second Place
- Murray Pest Control - Finalist
- Okie Pest Control - Finalist
- Remedy Pest Services - Finalist
Pet Boarding Service
Stay & Play Pet Resort - First Place
- Alice's Ark - Second Place
- 4 Paws Inn & Spa - Finalist
- Attaboy Boarding Kennels - Finalist
- Perkins Road Pet Clinic - Finalist
Photographer
Hanna Runner Photography - First Place
- Josh Dean Photography - Second Place
- Averi Blackmon Photography - Finalist
- Denver & Coco - Finalist
- Taylor Longcrier Photo - Finalist
Plumbing Company
Advantage Plumbing Heating and Cooling - First Place
- Hometown Mechanical - Second Place
- Accurate Heat, Air & Plumbing - Finalist
- Cowboy Plumbing & Heating - Finalist
- L&B Plumbing - Finalist
Private Event Venue
Sparrow Beginnings - First Place
- Meditations Weddings & Events - Second Place
- Rosemary Ridge Event Venue - Finalist
- Backstage Stillwater - Finalist
- The Range Wedding + Event Venue - Finalist
Property Management Company
C-Star Management - First Place
- LOOK Properties - Second Place
- Campbell Property Management - Finalist
- Okie Homes Realty & Property Management - Finalist
- Stillwater Property - Finalist
Real Estate Company
Real Estate Professionals: Dolores Lemon and Associates - First Place
- Metro First Realty Unlimited Stillwater - Second Place
- eXp Realty Stillwater - Finalist
- Fisher Provence Realtors - Finalist
- Houck Agency - Finalist
Best Realtor
Ann Morgan - First Place
- Lori Liston - Second Place
- Amanda Meberg - Finalist
- Tiffany Aranda - Finalist
- Barbara Houck - Finalist
Retirement Community
Legacy Village of Stillwater - First Place
- Golden Oaks Village - Second Place
- Primrose Retirement Community of Stillwater - Finalist
- Senior Residences-Stillwater - Finalist
Roofing Company
Brad Oliver Roofing - First Place
- Capstone Roofing - Second Place
- Outback Restoration & Roofing - Finalist
- RSI-Roofing Services Inc. - Finalist
Tree Service
Nate's Tree Service - First Place
- Payne County Tree Service - Second Place
- Eshleman Tree Care - Finalist
- Young Guns Tree Service - Finalist
Veterinary Clinic
Veterinary House Call Services: Amy Carter Storm - First Place
- Trinity Veterinary Hospital - Second Place
- Baker Animal Clinic - Finalist
- Cimarron Animal Clinic - Finalist
- Perkins Road Pet Clinic - Finalist
Window Installer
A+ GlassFirst - Place
- Lee Glass and Window - Second Place
- Camco Home Improvement - Finalist
- Frontier Siding & Windows - Finalist
