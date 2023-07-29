Every year readers of the Stillwater News Press and followers of our social media profiles, websites and E-mail Blast Communications celebrate the best businesses, organizations and people in a 2-step process. In June, they cast their nom- nominations in the “Best of Stillwater” contest, revealing the Top 5 nominees in each category. In July, voters select their top pick from each category, hoping their favorite will rise to the top. Best of Stillwater provides a resource for those who want to know the most popular places to eat, shop or purchase services and use this as a guide in their consumer choices.

With 48,221 votes cast, the annual contest continues to see remarkable growth and engagement among the community. For comparison, the 2022 contest had 40,843 votes, and the 2021 contest received 29,317 votes.

All businesses and organizations that earned honors have good reason to be proud. It’s always nice to win an award, but to be named a favorite by local newspaper readers carries extra significance. There’s plenty of research to confirm that local newspaper subscribers and followers tend to be the best-informed and most community-minded residents.

Next time you visit or talk to one of those honored, mention the award to them. It feels good to be recognized.

Thanks to all who participated in the contest and to the many local businesses that make this community stand out. Now, onto the results for Best of Stillwater 2023!

Automotive

Auto Parts Store

NAPA Auto Parts - First Place

O'Reilly Auto Parts - Second Place

Advanced Auto Parts - Finalist

Auto Repair Shop

Highboy Garage - First Place

Kaiser Automotive - Second Place

Marty's Garage - Finalist

Mike's Automotive - Finalist

Janzen Toyota - Finalist

Automotive Dealership

Wilson Chevrolet - First Place

Janzen Toyota - Second Place

Bill Knight Ford of Stillwater - Finalist

Car-Mart of Stillwater - Finalist

Regal Motors - Finalist

Body Shop

G & M Body Shop - First Place

Diamond Autobody, Inc. - Second Place

Janzen Toyota - Finalist

Mac's Body Shop - Finalist

Car Detailer

Mint Mobile Detail - First Place

A-1 Automotive Detailing - Second Place

2U Detailing - Finalist

Luckie Duckie Auto Detailing - Finalist

Car Wash

Central Oklahoma Adult & Teen Challenge - First Place

Tommy's Express Car Wash - Second Place

Club Car Wash - Finalist

IQ Car Wash - Finalist

Stillwater Westside OasisFinalist

Tire Shop

Oakes Tire & Service - First Place

Pioneer Tire Center - Second Place

Direct Discount Tire - Finalist

Janzen Toyota - Finalist

Tractor Dealership

Great Plains Kubota - First Place

P&K Equipment - Second Place

Sawgrass Equipment - Finalist

White Star BobCat - Finalist

———

Best Food & Drink

Best Breakfast

Just Wafflin - First Place

Granny’s Kitchen - Second Place

Jimmy's Egg - Finalist

Red Rock Bakery & Deli - Finalist

Shortcakes - Finalist

Best Brunch

Granny’s Kitchen - First Place

Good Little Eater - Second Place

Jimmy's Egg - Finalist

Just Wafflin - Finalist

Red Rock Bakery & Deli - Finalist

Best Chicken

Chick-fil-a - First Place

Raising Canes - Second Place

Golden Chick - Finalist

Miso - Finalist

Nikki's Greek - Finalist

Best Cocktail

Zannotti's - First Place

The State Room - Second Place

George’s Stables - Finalist

Louie’s Bar & Grill - Finalist

Miso - Finalist

Best Dinner

Miso - First Place

Devoted - Second Place

Freddie Paul’s Steak House - Finalist

Mexico Joe's - Finalist

Roscoe's Feed Shack - Finalist

Best Hamburger

The Garage - First Place

Ron’s Hamburgers & Chili - Second Place

The Grill at OnCue - Finalist

Eskimo Joe’s - Finalist

Whataburger - Finalist

Best Lunch

Good Little Eater - First Place

Red Rock Bakery and Deli - Second Place

Boomarang - Finalist

Mexico Joe's - Finalist

Nooki - Finalist

Best Pasta

Da Vinci’s - First Place

Miso - Second Place

Olive Garden - Finalist

Red Rock Bakery and Deli - Finalist

The Hideaway - Finalist

Best Pizza

The Hideaway - First Place

Cindy's Pizza - Second Place

Louie’s Bar & Grill - Finalist

Red Cedar Pizza - Finalist

The Grill at OnCue - Finalist

Best Sandwich

Red Rock Bakery and Deli - First Place

Good Little Eater - Second Place

Jersey Mike's - Finalist

McAlister's - Finalist

Schlotzsky's - Finalist

Best Steak

Texas Roadhouse - First Place

The Ranchers Club - Second Place

Freddie Paul’s Steak House - Finalist

Legacy Village of Stillwater - Finalist

Mugsy's Grubhouse - Finalist

Best Sushi

Miso - First Place

Nooki - Second Place

Nagoya - Finalist Place

Sushi House - Finalist

Sushi Joe (Sprouts) - Finalist

Best Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings - First Place

Louie's Bar & Grill - Second Place

Golden Chick - Finalist

Roscoe's Feed Shack - Finalist

Slim Chickens - Finalist

———

Community

Best Boss

Matt Sullins - First Place

Alane Zannotti - Second Place

Calvin Chen - Finalist

Dee Wilson and Mohammad Mahmoud - Finalists

Jim Griffith - Finalist

Best Community Service Organization

Our Daily Bread Food And Resource Center - First Place

Adult & Teen Challenge of Oklahoma-Super Thrift - Second Place

Downtown Stillwater Association - Finalist

Karman Korner Resale Shop - Finalist

United Way of Payne County - Finalist

Best Employer with over 100 employees

Stillwater Designs-Kicker - First Place

OnCue - Second Place

Legacy Village of Stillwater - Finalist

Stan Clark Companies - Finalist

Stillwater Medical Center - Finalist

Best Employer with under 100 employees

Stonecloud Brewing - First Place

ProValue.net - Second Place

C-Star Management - Finalist

EVERYMAN Finalist

Oklahoma Community Credit UnionFinalist

Best Local Athlete

Kelly Maxwell Cowgirl Pitcher - First Place

Kendal DanielsSecond Place

Best Local Author

S.J. Palmer - First Place

E.M. Chaffin - Second Place

Kyle Frederick - Finalist

Remy Recchia - Finalist

Taylor Gigoux - Finalist

Best Local Celebrity

Matt Sullins - First Place

Pistol Pete - Second Place

Coach Mike Boynton - Finalist

Ernie Miller - Finalist

Josh Holiday - Finalist

Best Local Podcast

Pistols Firing - First Place

Pastors of Payne - Second Place

Best Local Radio Personality

Dave Hunziker - First Place

Bill VanNess - Second Place

Jim Traber and Al Eschbach - Finalists

Robert Allen - Finalist

Steve Daniels - Finalist

Best Local TV Personality

Cristy Morrison - First Place

Casey Kendrick - Second Place

Kevin Clark - Finalist

Best Patio

Stonecloud Brewing - First Place

Zannotti's Wine Bar - Second Place

Coney Island - Finalist

Miso - Finalist

Red Rock Bakery & Deli - Finalist

Best Staff

Stonecloud Brewing - First Place

C-Star Management - Second Place

EVERYMAN - Finalist

Stillwater Chamber of Commerce - Finalist

VRTU Massage Institute - Finalist

———

Entertainment

Annual Festival/Event

Kaleidoscope - First Place

Downtown Art and Wine Walk - Second Place

GardenFest - Finalist

Park View Estates Luminarias Weekend - Finalist

Family Entertainment

Stonecloud Brewing - First Place

Lost Creek Safari - Second Place

AR Workshop - Finalist

Frontier Lanes - Finalist

Ultimate Air Trampoline Park - Finalist

Golf Course

Lakeside Memorial Golf Course - First Place

Karsten Creek Golf Club - Second Place

Stillwater Country Club - Finalist

Kids Party Place

StillyArts - First Place

Ultimate Air - Trampoline Park - Second Place

AR Workshop - Finalist

Next Level Gym/Indulge Salon - Finalist

Spacewalk - Finalist

Live Music Venue

Stonecloud Brewing - First Place

McKnight Center for the Performing Arts - Second Place

The Cedar Stage - Finalist

The Salty Bronc - Finalist

Tumbleweed Dancehall & Concert Venue - Finalist

Museum

National Wrestling Hall of Fame & Museum - First Place

OSU Museum of Art - Second Place

Stillwater History Museum at the Sheerar - Finalist

Hazel Modella Art Gallery - Finalist

———

News Press

Columnist

Julie Couch - First Place

Fred Causley - Second Place

Deb Hirt - Finalist

Laura Payne - Finalist

Robert Breedlove - Finalist

News Reporter

Jessica Marshall - First Place

Marcus Trevino - Second Place

Lauren King - Finalist

Sports Writer

Jason Elmquist - First Place

Jon Walker - Second Place

———

Professionals

Aesthetics

Pure Skin and Aesthetics - First Place

Glo Salon & Spa - Second Place

YT Aesthetics - Finalist

Audiologist

Integrity Audiology & Hearing Center - First Place

Miracle-Ear Hearing Aid Center - Second Place

Barber/Stylist

Candace Peck - First Place

Madison Moore - Second Place

Brooke Reed - Finalist

Jennifer Jalbert - Finalist

Joe Munoz - Finalist

Chiropractor

Reese Chiropractic - First Place

Meyer Chiropractic - Second Place

Advanced Chiropractic & Wellness - Finalist

Black-Field & Field Chiro Clinic - Finalist

Cosmetologist

Allison Depperschmidt - First Place

Mika Webb - Second Place

Brooke Reed - Finalist

Charlene Hanson - Finalist

Rachel Blackmon - Finalist

Dentist

Cornerstone Family Dentistry - First Place

Halley's Family Dental Care - Second Place

Stillwater Dental Associates - Finalist

Dermatologist

Sara Metcalf, MD - First Place

Thomas Hall, MD - Second Place

Eye Doctor

Cockrell Eyecare Center - First Place

Drummond Eye Clinic - Second Place

EyeLove Vision - Finalist

SMC-Matthew Flood, M.D. - Finalist

Stillwater Vision Clinic - Finalist

Home Health Care

Stillwater Medical Center Home Health Services - First Place

Companion Home Health - Second Place

Ray of Sunshine Helping Hands - Finalist

Traditions Health Home Health - Finalist

Nurse

Joni Bradley - First Place

Brandy Burton - Second Place

Catherine Brown - Finalist

J’von McLeod - Finalist

Melissa Murray - Finalist

Pediatrician

Colbi M. Smithton, D.O. - First Place

Malinda O. Webb, M.D. - Second Place

Cha Hutchison, D.O. - Finalist

Krystal M. Voight, M.D. - Finalist

Stephen E. Smalley, D.O. - Finalist

Pharmacy

Tiger Drug Store - First Place

Charlie's Discount Drug - Second Place

Alan's Pharmacy - Finalist

Central Drug - Finalist

Razook's Drug - Finalist

Physician

Kelsey Smith, M.D. - First Place

Steven W. Cummings, M.D. - Second Place

Corby Smithton, D.O. - Finalist

John Williams, M.D. - Finalist

Mary S. Clarke, M.D. - Finalist

Urgent Care

Stillwater Medical Urgent Care and Occupational Medicine - First Place

AMC Urgent Care - Second Place

Stillwater VA Outpatient Clinic - Finalist

Women's Health Care Provider

Yasuto Taguchi Women's Clinic - First Place

W. Ray Ford, M.D. - Second Place

Prasanna Fernando, M.D. - Finalist

Mary S. Clarke, M.D. - Finalist

Hospital

Stillwater Medical - First Place

———

Restaurants

Asian

Golden Dragon Cafe - First Place

Devoted - Second Place

Miso - Finalist

Tokyo Pot - Finalist

Cafe 88 - Finalist

Bakery

Good Little Eater - First Place

Persimmon Hill Farm and Bakery - Second Place

Red Rock Bakery & Deli - Finalist

Smallcakes - Finalist

Dragonfly Desserts - Finalist

Bar-B-Que

Smokin' Joe's Stilly - First Place

This Land BBQ - Second Place

Bad Brad's Bar-B-Q - Finalist

Cherokee Strip BBQ - Finalist

RibCrib BBQ - Finalist

Bar/Brewery/Pub

Stonecloud Brewing - First Place

Zannotti's Wine Bar - Second Place

Iron Monk Brewing Company - Finalist

J R Murphy's - Finalist

Miso - Finalist

Best Overall Restaurant

Miso - First Place

Good Little Eater - Second Place

Cafe Mona - Finalist

Granny's KitchenFinalist

Red Rock Bakery & DeliFinalist

Catering

Good Little Eater - First Place

Red Rock Bakery & Deli - Second Place

Meditations Weddings & Events - Finalist

Nooki - Finalist

Roscoe's Feed Shack - Finalist

Coffee Shop

Balanced Coffee Co. - First Place

Aspen Coffee at Fountain Square - Second Place

Aspen Coffee - Duck St. - Finalist

Aspen Coffee Company Downtown - Finalist

Dutch Bros Coffee - Finalist

Deli

Red Rock Bakery & Deli - First Place

McAlister's Deli - Second Place

Jersey Mike's Subs - Finalist

Jimmy Johns - Finalist

Walmart Supercenter - Perkins Rd - Finalist

Donut Shop

Daylight Donuts - First Place

Red Rock Bakery & Deli - Second Place

7-Eleven - Finalist

Fine Dining

Miso - First Place

The Ranchers Club - Second Place

Freddie Paul's Steakhouse - Finalist

The Vintage Steakhouse - Finalist

Tokyo Pot - Finalist

Food Truck

Don Pibil Grill - First Place

This Land BBQ - Second Place

B.A.B.S - Finalist

PurdyQ - Finalist

Taqueria Express La Villita #4 - Finalist

Homestyle Cooking

Good Little Eater - First Place

Granny's KitchenSecond Place

Nikki's Greek RestaurantFinalist

Roscoe's Feed ShackFinalist

Ice Cream/Yogurt

Blue Spruce - First Place

Braum's Ice Cream - Second Place

It’s Nacho Ice Cream - Finalist

Marble Slab Creamery - Finalist

Smallcakes - Finalist

Italian

Da Vinci's Italian Restaurant - First Place

The Hideaway - Second Place

Olive Garden - Finalist

Locally Owned Restaurant

Good Little Eater - First Place

Devoted - Second Place

Granny's Kitchen - Finalist

Red Rock Bakery & Deli - Finalist

Roscoe's Feed Shack - Finalist

Mexican

El Tapatio Authentic Mexican Restaurant - First Place

Cafe Mona - Second Place

Chico's Mexican Grill and Cantina - Finalist

Mariachi Mexican Grill - Finalist

Mexico Joe's -Finalist

Nutrition Shop

Stillys Nutrition Fix - First Place

Fired Up Stilly - Second Place

Sonder Nutrition - Finalist

Surf Bar - Finalist

The OAK - Finalist

Pizzeria

The Hideaway - First Place

Cindy's Pizza - Second Place

Mambo Italiano - Finalist

Mazzio’s - Finalist

Papa Johns Pizza - Finalist

———

Retail

Antique & Vintage Store

Stillwater Antique and Collectible Mall - First Place

Karman Korner Resale Shop - Second Place

Arts and Crafts

StillyArts - First Place

Prairie Arts Center - Second Place

AR Workshop - Finalist

JOANN Fabric and Crafts - Finalist

Book Store

Bliss Books & Bindery - First Place

Gypsysnark Books - Second Place

Boutique

405 Mercantile - First Place

Buffalokie Market - Second Place

Blush Beauty Bar & Boutique - Finalist

Hepz - Finalist

Stilly Chic Boutique - Finalist

Convenience Store

OnCue - First Place

Cowboy Corner - Second Place (Tied)

7-Eleven - Second Place (Tied)

Country Convenience - Finalist

Valero Finalist

Farm & Home Supply

Stillwater Milling Agricenter - First Place

Atwoods - Second Place

Tractor Supply Co. - Finalist

Flooring Store

Precision Flooring & Design - First Place

Mill Creek Carpet & Tile - Second Place

Brewer Carpet One Floor & Home - Finalist

Lowe's Home Improvement - Finalist

TRAX Discount Depot - Finalist

Florist

The Little Shop Of Flowers - First Place

Garden Party Florist - Second Place

Bayers Blooms - Finalist

Buffalokie Market - Finalist

Stilly Floral - Finalist

Furniture Store

Furniture Showcase - First Place

McCollom's - Second Place

Black Mountain Furniture - Finalist

Gift Shop

Typo Market - First Place

The Beadery - Second Place

Buffalokie Market - Finalist

Greenhouse/Nursery

Big Creek Nursery & Landscape - First Place

Bustani Plant Farm - Second Place

Nate's Tree Service - Finalist

Stillwater Milling Agricenter - Finalist

Under the Sun - Finalist

Grocery Store

Sprouts Farmers Market - First Place

ALDI - Second Place

Crepe Myrtle Asian Market - Finalist

Homeland - Finalist

Walmart - Perkins Rd. - Finalist

Home Improvement Store

Lowe's Home Improvement - First Place

Amber's Lighting & Home Accessories - Second Place

Douglas Building Center - Finalist

Stillwater Building Center - Finalist

TRAX Discount Depot - Finalist

Jewelry Store

Denis The Jeweler - First Place

DearBritt Jewelry Designs - Second Place

KAY Jewelers - Finalist

Leonard Jewelry - Finalist

Liquor Store

Brown's Bottle Shop - First Place

Stillwater Wine & Spirits Warehouse - Second Place

Big Country Liquor - Finalist

Dulaney's Retail Liquor Store - Finalist

JR's Liquor, Wine & Beer - Finalist

Medical Supply

Cimarron Medical Services - First Place

Knight Medical Supply - Second Place

Men’s Clothing

EVERYMAN - First Place

Wooden Nickel - Second Place

Atwoods - Finalist

Eskimo Joe's Clothes World - Finalist

Stillwater Milling Agricenter - Finalist

Office Supply

Merrifield Office Supply - First Place

B & C Business Products - Second Place (tied)

Staples - Second Place (tied)

Fenton's Office Mart - Finalist

Walmart - Perkins Rd. - Finalist

Thrift Store

COATC Super Thrift - First Place

Elite Repeat - Second Place

Goodwill Thrift Store & Donation Center - Finalist

Karman Korner Resale Shop - Finalist

Thrifty Butterfly Boutique - Finalist

Western Apparel

Stillwater Milling Agricenter - First Place

Cavender's Boot City - Second Place

All Around Cowgirl - Finalist

Atwoods - Finalist

Sharpe's of Stillwater - Finalist

Women's Clothing

Greige Goods - First Place

Hepz - Second Place

Stilly Chic Boutique - Finalist

Whisper Intimate Apparel - Finalist

Blush Beauty Bar & Boutique - Finalist

———

Services

Accounting Services

Mark E. Gunkel, CPA, PC - First Place

Randee Sloan, CPA - Second Place

Cochran Bell Wealth and Tax Strategy - Finalist

Duncan, Onley & Watkins, P.C. - Finalist

Skiba Bookkeeping Solutions - Finalist

Alteration Shop

Formal Fantasy - First Place

EVERYMAN - Second Place

Alterations by Jody - Finalist

Northside Laundry & Cleaners - Finalist

SWO Alterations - Finalist

Assisted Living

Legacy Village of Stillwater - First Place

Golden Oaks - Second Place

Primrose Retirement Community of Stillwater - Finalist

Bank/Credit Union

Oklahoma Community Credit Union - First Place

BancFirst - Second Place

Arvest Bank - Finalist

Simmons Bank - Finalist

The Bank NA - Finalist

Barber Shop

EVERYMAN - First Place

Stillwater Barber Company - Second Place

Birchfield Barber Co. - Finalist

Blended Creations - Finalist

Hello Gorgeous - Finalist

Carpet/Floor Cleaner

Aladen Carpet Cleaning - First Place

Absolute Carpet & Tile Cleaning & Restoration - Second Place

Computer Services

Beardon Services Inc. - First Place

CPR Cell Phone Repair Stillwater - Second Place

Alpha Computing Solutions - Finalist

Onesimus - Finalist

OrangeTech - Finalist

Dance Studio

ENCORE! Dance Studios - First Place

Thriller Dance Studio - Second Place

Showstoppers - Finalist

Transcend Dance Company - Finalist

Daycare Provider

Oak Tree Children's Academy - First Place

St. Francis Xavier Early Childhood & Development Center - Second Place

Renaissance School At Sangre - Finalist

Stillwater Head Start & Early Head Start - Finalist

Stillwater Martial Arts - Finalist

Dry Cleaner

Northside Laundry & Cleaners - First Place

Duffy Dry Cleaners & Laundry - Second Place

Electrician

Ace Electric - First Place

Brecin Electric - Second Place

Aim Electric - Finalist

Elite Electrical Contractors - Finalist

Harrison Electric - Finalist

Financial Advisor

Edward Jones - Financial Advisor: Chris Stockton - First Place

Cochran Bell Wealth and Tax Strategy - Second Place

Edward Jones - Financial Advisor: Judy - Blake Stevison - Finalist

John Murphy - Finalist

Gym/Fitness Center/Health Club

Step4ward Fitness - First Place

Gym One Fitness - Second Place

Planet Fitness - Finalist

Stillwater YMCA - Finalist

VRTU Massage Institute - Finalist

Hair Salon

Glo Salon & Spa - First Place

Level 7 Salon - Second Place

Blush Beauty Bar & Boutique - Finalist

Riot Hair Studio - Finalist

The Wash House Studio at The Pines - Finalist

Hotel

The Atherton Hotel at Oklahoma State University - First Place

Sparrow Beginnings - Second Place

Best Western Plus Cimarron Hotel & Suites - Finalist

Hampton Inn & Suites Stillwater - Finalist

Holiday Inn & Suites Stillwater - University West, an IHG Hotel - Finalist

House Cleaning Service

Aladen Carpet Cleaning - First Place

My Friend Cleaning Service - Second Place

Merry Maids - Finalist

Pristine Cleaning Concepts - Finalist

Insurance Agent

Jeff Millerd - State Farm Insurance Agent - First Place

Lucas Grounds - State Farm Insurance Agent - Second Place

Farmers Insurance - Jodie Jackson - Finalist

Kent Houck - Houck Agency - Finalist

Shelter Insurance - Wendell Stephens - Finalist

Internet Service Provider

Centranet, a subsidiary of Central Rural Electric Cooperative - First Place

ProValue.Net - Second Place

Bluepeak - Finalist

Optimum - Finalist

Jewelry Repair

Denis The Jeweler, Stillwater's Oldest Family Jeweler - First Place

Leonard Jewelry - Second Place

DearBritt Jewelry Designs - Finalist

Law Firm

Murray Law Firm - First Place

Martin Jean & Jackson, Attorneys at Law - Second Place

Bob Brown & Associates - Finalist

Gage & Wooten PLLC - Finalist

Hendrick, Casey, & Hutter, Attorneys At Law - Finalist

Lawn/Landscape Service

Complete Lawn and Landscape - First Place

Nate's Tree Service - Second Place

3G Landscapes - Finalist

Hicks Lawn and Landscaping - Finalist

Orange Power Mowing & Landscaping - Finalist

Local Marketing Agency

Denver & Coco - First Place

JRP Media Management -Second Place

Martial Arts

Black Dragon Taekwondo - First Place

Stillwater Martial Arts - Second Place

ECS Martial Arts - Finalist

Infinity Martial Arts & Self Defense - Finalist

Mechanical Heating/Air

B&L Heating and Air Conditioning - First Place

Accurate Heating, Air Conditioning and Plumbing - Second Place

Advantage Plumbing Heating and Cooling - Finalist

Air Control, Inc. - Finalist

Air-O Heat & Air Conditioning Inc. - Finalist

Mortgage Company

Oklahoma Community Credit Union - First Place

BancFirst - Second Place

Exchange Bank - Finalist

Jenkins Mortgage Team - Finalist

The Bank NA - Finalist

Nail Salon

Top Nails - First Place

Glo Salon & Spa - Second Place

Fancy Nails - Finalist

Kim Ly's Nails - Finalist

Posh Nail Bar - Finalist

Painting Services

Victor Cruz - First Place

Bercam Paint Company - Second Place

Personal Trainer

Til Death Fitness - Tyler Pate - First Place

Step4ward Fitness - Shelley Glassen - Second Place

Next Level Gym - Lauren Lewis - Finalist

Pest Control

Peak Pest Services - First Place

A & B Eco-Safe Pest Control - Second Place

Murray Pest Control - Finalist

Okie Pest Control - Finalist

Remedy Pest Services - Finalist

Pet Boarding Service

Stay & Play Pet Resort - First Place

Alice's Ark - Second Place

4 Paws Inn & Spa - Finalist

Attaboy Boarding Kennels - Finalist

Perkins Road Pet Clinic - Finalist

Photographer

Hanna Runner Photography - First Place

Josh Dean Photography - Second Place

Averi Blackmon Photography - Finalist

Denver & Coco - Finalist

Taylor Longcrier Photo - Finalist

Plumbing Company

Advantage Plumbing Heating and Cooling - First Place

Hometown Mechanical - Second Place

Accurate Heat, Air & Plumbing - Finalist

Cowboy Plumbing & Heating - Finalist

L&B Plumbing - Finalist

Private Event Venue

Sparrow Beginnings - First Place

Meditations Weddings & Events - Second Place

Rosemary Ridge Event Venue - Finalist

Backstage Stillwater - Finalist

The Range Wedding + Event Venue - Finalist

Property Management Company

C-Star Management - First Place

LOOK Properties - Second Place

Campbell Property Management - Finalist

Okie Homes Realty & Property Management - Finalist

Stillwater Property - Finalist

Real Estate Company

Real Estate Professionals: Dolores Lemon and Associates - First Place

Metro First Realty Unlimited Stillwater - Second Place

eXp Realty Stillwater - Finalist

Fisher Provence Realtors - Finalist

Houck Agency - Finalist

Best Realtor

Ann Morgan - First Place

Lori Liston - Second Place

Amanda Meberg - Finalist

Tiffany Aranda - Finalist

Barbara Houck - Finalist

Retirement Community

Legacy Village of Stillwater - First Place

Golden Oaks Village - Second Place

Primrose Retirement Community of Stillwater - Finalist

Senior Residences-Stillwater - Finalist

Roofing Company

Brad Oliver Roofing - First Place

Capstone Roofing - Second Place

Outback Restoration & Roofing - Finalist

RSI-Roofing Services Inc. - Finalist

Tree Service

Nate's Tree Service - First Place

Payne County Tree Service - Second Place

Eshleman Tree Care - Finalist

Young Guns Tree Service - Finalist

Veterinary Clinic

Veterinary House Call Services: Amy Carter Storm - First Place

Trinity Veterinary Hospital - Second Place

Baker Animal Clinic - Finalist

Cimarron Animal Clinic - Finalist

Perkins Road Pet Clinic - Finalist

Window Installer