BoS 2023

Every year readers of the Stillwater News Press and followers of our social media profiles, websites and E-mail Blast Communications celebrate the best businesses, organizations and people in a 2-step process. In June, they cast their nom- nominations in the “Best of Stillwater” contest, revealing the Top 5 nominees in each category. In July, voters select their top pick from each category, hoping their favorite will rise to the top. Best of Stillwater provides a resource for those who want to know the most popular places to eat, shop or purchase services and use this as a guide in their consumer choices.

With 48,221 votes cast, the annual contest continues to see remarkable growth and engagement among the community. For comparison, the 2022 contest had 40,843 votes, and the 2021 contest received 29,317 votes.

All businesses and organizations that earned honors have good reason to be proud. It’s always nice to win an award, but to be named a favorite by local newspaper readers carries extra significance. There’s plenty of research to confirm that local newspaper subscribers and followers tend to be the best-informed and most community-minded residents.

Next time you visit or talk to one of those honored, mention the award to them. It feels good to be recognized.

Thanks to all who participated in the contest and to the many local businesses that make this community stand out. Now, onto the results for Best of Stillwater 2023!

Automotive

Auto Parts Store

  • NAPA Auto Parts - First Place

  • O'Reilly Auto Parts - Second Place
  • Advanced Auto Parts - Finalist

Auto Repair Shop

  • Highboy Garage - First Place

  • Kaiser Automotive - Second Place
  • Marty's Garage - Finalist
  • Mike's Automotive - Finalist
  • Janzen Toyota - Finalist

Automotive Dealership

  • Wilson Chevrolet - First Place

  • Janzen Toyota - Second Place
  • Bill Knight Ford of Stillwater - Finalist
  • Car-Mart of Stillwater - Finalist
  • Regal Motors - Finalist

Body Shop

  • G & M Body Shop - First Place

  • Diamond Autobody, Inc. - Second Place
  • Janzen Toyota - Finalist
  • Mac's Body Shop - Finalist

Car Detailer

  • Mint Mobile Detail - First Place

  • A-1 Automotive Detailing - Second Place
  • 2U Detailing - Finalist
  • Luckie Duckie Auto Detailing - Finalist

Car Wash

  • Central Oklahoma Adult & Teen Challenge - First Place

  • Tommy's Express Car Wash - Second Place
  • Club Car Wash - Finalist
  • IQ Car Wash - Finalist
  • Stillwater Westside OasisFinalist

Tire Shop

  • Oakes Tire & Service - First Place

  • Pioneer Tire Center - Second Place
  • Direct Discount Tire - Finalist
  • Janzen Toyota - Finalist

Tractor Dealership

  • Great Plains Kubota - First Place

  • P&K Equipment - Second Place
  • Sawgrass Equipment - Finalist
  • White Star BobCat - Finalist

Best Food & Drink

Best Breakfast

  • Just Wafflin - First Place

  • Granny’s Kitchen - Second Place
  • Jimmy's Egg - Finalist
  • Red Rock Bakery & Deli - Finalist
  • Shortcakes - Finalist

Best Brunch

  • Granny’s Kitchen - First Place

  • Good Little Eater - Second Place
  • Jimmy's Egg - Finalist
  • Just Wafflin - Finalist
  • Red Rock Bakery & Deli - Finalist

Best Chicken

  • Chick-fil-a - First Place

  • Raising Canes - Second Place
  • Golden Chick - Finalist
  • Miso - Finalist
  • Nikki's Greek - Finalist

Best Cocktail

  • Zannotti's - First Place

  • The State Room - Second Place
  • George’s Stables - Finalist
  • Louie’s Bar & Grill - Finalist
  • Miso - Finalist

Best Dinner

  • Miso - First Place

  • Devoted - Second Place
  • Freddie Paul’s Steak House - Finalist
  • Mexico Joe's - Finalist
  • Roscoe's Feed Shack - Finalist

Best Hamburger

  • The Garage - First Place

  • Ron’s Hamburgers & Chili - Second Place
  • The Grill at OnCue - Finalist
  • Eskimo Joe’s - Finalist
  • Whataburger - Finalist

Best Lunch

  • Good Little Eater - First Place

  • Red Rock Bakery and Deli - Second Place
  • Boomarang - Finalist
  • Mexico Joe's - Finalist
  • Nooki - Finalist

Best Pasta

  • Da Vinci’s - First Place

  • Miso - Second Place
  • Olive Garden - Finalist
  • Red Rock Bakery and Deli - Finalist
  • The Hideaway - Finalist

Best Pizza

  • The Hideaway - First Place

  • Cindy's Pizza - Second Place
  • Louie’s Bar & Grill - Finalist
  • Red Cedar Pizza - Finalist
  • The Grill at OnCue - Finalist

Best Sandwich

  • Red Rock Bakery and Deli - First Place

  • Good Little Eater - Second Place
  • Jersey Mike's - Finalist
  • McAlister's - Finalist
  • Schlotzsky's - Finalist

Best Steak

  • Texas Roadhouse - First Place

  • The Ranchers Club - Second Place
  • Freddie Paul’s Steak House - Finalist
  • Legacy Village of Stillwater - Finalist
  • Mugsy's Grubhouse - Finalist

Best Sushi

  • Miso - First Place

  • Nooki - Second Place
  • Nagoya - Finalist Place
  • Sushi House - Finalist
  • Sushi Joe (Sprouts) - Finalist

Best Wings

  • Buffalo Wild Wings - First Place

  • Louie's Bar & Grill - Second Place
  • Golden Chick - Finalist
  • Roscoe's Feed Shack - Finalist
  • Slim Chickens - Finalist

Community

Best Boss

  • Matt Sullins - First Place

  • Alane Zannotti - Second Place
  • Calvin Chen - Finalist
  • Dee Wilson and Mohammad Mahmoud - Finalists
  • Jim Griffith - Finalist

Best Community Service Organization

  • Our Daily Bread Food And Resource Center - First Place

  • Adult & Teen Challenge of Oklahoma-Super Thrift - Second Place
  • Downtown Stillwater Association - Finalist
  • Karman Korner Resale Shop - Finalist
  • United Way of Payne County - Finalist

Best Employer with over 100 employees

  • Stillwater Designs-Kicker - First Place

  • OnCue - Second Place
  • Legacy Village of Stillwater - Finalist
  • Stan Clark Companies - Finalist
  • Stillwater Medical Center - Finalist

Best Employer with under 100 employees

  • Stonecloud Brewing - First Place

  • ProValue.net - Second Place
  • C-Star Management - Finalist
  • EVERYMAN Finalist
  • Oklahoma Community Credit UnionFinalist

Best Local Athlete

  • Kelly Maxwell Cowgirl Pitcher - First Place

  • Kendal DanielsSecond Place

Best Local Author

  • S.J. Palmer - First Place

  • E.M. Chaffin - Second Place
  • Kyle Frederick - Finalist
  • Remy Recchia - Finalist
  • Taylor Gigoux - Finalist

Best Local Celebrity

  • Matt Sullins - First Place

  • Pistol Pete - Second Place
  • Coach Mike Boynton - Finalist
  • Ernie Miller - Finalist
  • Josh Holiday - Finalist

Best Local Podcast

  • Pistols Firing - First Place

  • Pastors of Payne - Second Place

Best Local Radio Personality

  • Dave Hunziker - First Place

  • Bill VanNess - Second Place
  • Jim Traber and Al Eschbach - Finalists
  • Robert Allen - Finalist
  • Steve Daniels - Finalist

Best Local TV Personality

  • Cristy Morrison - First Place

  • Casey Kendrick - Second Place
  • Kevin Clark - Finalist

Best Patio

  • Stonecloud Brewing - First Place

  • Zannotti's Wine Bar - Second Place
  • Coney Island - Finalist
  • Miso - Finalist
  • Red Rock Bakery & Deli - Finalist

Best Staff

  • Stonecloud Brewing - First Place

  • C-Star Management - Second Place
  • EVERYMAN - Finalist
  • Stillwater Chamber of Commerce - Finalist
  • VRTU Massage Institute - Finalist

Entertainment

Annual Festival/Event

  • Kaleidoscope - First Place

  • Downtown Art and Wine Walk - Second Place
  • GardenFest - Finalist
  • Park View Estates Luminarias Weekend - Finalist

Family Entertainment

  • Stonecloud Brewing - First Place

  • Lost Creek Safari - Second Place
  • AR Workshop - Finalist
  • Frontier Lanes - Finalist
  • Ultimate Air Trampoline Park - Finalist

Golf Course

  • Lakeside Memorial Golf Course - First Place

  • Karsten Creek Golf Club - Second Place
  • Stillwater Country Club - Finalist

Kids Party Place

  • StillyArts - First Place

  • Ultimate Air - Trampoline Park - Second Place
  • AR Workshop - Finalist
  • Next Level Gym/Indulge Salon - Finalist
  • Spacewalk - Finalist

Live Music Venue

  • Stonecloud Brewing - First Place

  • McKnight Center for the Performing Arts - Second Place
  • The Cedar Stage - Finalist
  • The Salty Bronc - Finalist
  • Tumbleweed Dancehall & Concert Venue - Finalist

Museum

  • National Wrestling Hall of Fame & Museum - First Place

  • OSU Museum of Art - Second Place
  • Stillwater History Museum at the Sheerar - Finalist
  • Hazel Modella Art Gallery - Finalist

News Press

Columnist

  • Julie Couch - First Place

  • Fred Causley - Second Place
  • Deb Hirt - Finalist
  • Laura Payne - Finalist
  • Robert Breedlove - Finalist

News Reporter

  • Jessica Marshall - First Place

  • Marcus Trevino - Second Place
  • Lauren King - Finalist

Sports Writer

  • Jason Elmquist - First Place

  • Jon Walker - Second Place

Professionals

Aesthetics

  • Pure Skin and Aesthetics - First Place

  • Glo Salon & Spa - Second Place
  • YT Aesthetics - Finalist

Audiologist

  • Integrity Audiology & Hearing Center - First Place

  • Miracle-Ear Hearing Aid Center - Second Place

Barber/Stylist

  • Candace Peck - First Place

  • Madison Moore - Second Place
  • Brooke Reed - Finalist
  • Jennifer Jalbert - Finalist
  • Joe Munoz - Finalist

Chiropractor

  • Reese Chiropractic - First Place

  • Meyer Chiropractic - Second Place
  • Advanced Chiropractic & Wellness - Finalist
  • Black-Field & Field Chiro Clinic - Finalist

Cosmetologist

  • Allison Depperschmidt - First Place

  • Mika Webb - Second Place
  • Brooke Reed - Finalist
  • Charlene Hanson - Finalist
  • Rachel Blackmon - Finalist

Dentist

  • Cornerstone Family Dentistry - First Place

  • Halley's Family Dental Care - Second Place
  • Stillwater Dental Associates - Finalist

Dermatologist

  • Sara Metcalf, MD - First Place

  • Thomas Hall, MD - Second Place

Eye Doctor

  • Cockrell Eyecare Center - First Place

  • Drummond Eye Clinic - Second Place
  • EyeLove Vision - Finalist
  • SMC-Matthew Flood, M.D. - Finalist
  • Stillwater Vision Clinic - Finalist

Home Health Care

  • Stillwater Medical Center Home Health Services - First Place

  • Companion Home Health - Second Place
  • Ray of Sunshine Helping Hands - Finalist
  • Traditions Health Home Health - Finalist

Nurse

  • Joni Bradley - First Place

  • Brandy Burton - Second Place
  • Catherine Brown - Finalist
  • J’von McLeod - Finalist
  • Melissa Murray - Finalist

Pediatrician

  • Colbi M. Smithton, D.O. - First Place

  • Malinda O. Webb, M.D. - Second Place
  • Cha Hutchison, D.O. - Finalist
  • Krystal M. Voight, M.D. - Finalist
  • Stephen E. Smalley, D.O. - Finalist

Pharmacy

  • Tiger Drug Store - First Place

  • Charlie's Discount Drug - Second Place
  • Alan's Pharmacy - Finalist
  • Central Drug - Finalist
  • Razook's Drug - Finalist

Physician

  • Kelsey Smith, M.D. - First Place

  • Steven W. Cummings, M.D. - Second Place
  • Corby Smithton, D.O. - Finalist
  • John Williams, M.D. - Finalist
  • Mary S. Clarke, M.D. - Finalist

Urgent Care

  • Stillwater Medical Urgent Care and Occupational Medicine - First Place

  • AMC Urgent Care - Second Place
  • Stillwater VA Outpatient Clinic - Finalist

Women's Health Care Provider

  • Yasuto Taguchi Women's Clinic - First Place

  • W. Ray Ford, M.D. - Second Place
  • Prasanna Fernando, M.D. - Finalist
  • Mary S. Clarke, M.D. - Finalist

Hospital

Stillwater Medical - First Place

Restaurants

Asian

  • Golden Dragon Cafe - First Place

  • Devoted - Second Place
  • Miso - Finalist
  • Tokyo Pot - Finalist
  • Cafe 88 - Finalist

Bakery

  • Good Little Eater - First Place

  • Persimmon Hill Farm and Bakery - Second Place
  • Red Rock Bakery & Deli - Finalist
  • Smallcakes - Finalist
  • Dragonfly Desserts - Finalist

Bar-B-Que

  • Smokin' Joe's Stilly - First Place

  • This Land BBQ - Second Place
  • Bad Brad's Bar-B-Q - Finalist
  • Cherokee Strip BBQ - Finalist
  • RibCrib BBQ - Finalist

Bar/Brewery/Pub

  • Stonecloud Brewing - First Place

  • Zannotti's Wine Bar - Second Place
  • Iron Monk Brewing Company - Finalist
  • J R Murphy's - Finalist
  • Miso - Finalist

Best Overall Restaurant

  • Miso - First Place

  • Good Little Eater - Second Place
  • Cafe Mona - Finalist
  • Granny's KitchenFinalist
  • Red Rock Bakery & DeliFinalist

Catering

  • Good Little Eater - First Place

  • Red Rock Bakery & Deli - Second Place
  • Meditations Weddings & Events - Finalist
  • Nooki - Finalist
  • Roscoe's Feed Shack - Finalist

Coffee Shop

  • Balanced Coffee Co. - First Place

  • Aspen Coffee at Fountain Square - Second Place
  • Aspen Coffee - Duck St. - Finalist
  • Aspen Coffee Company Downtown - Finalist
  • Dutch Bros Coffee - Finalist

Deli

  • Red Rock Bakery & Deli - First Place

  • McAlister's Deli - Second Place
  • Jersey Mike's Subs - Finalist
  • Jimmy Johns - Finalist
  • Walmart Supercenter - Perkins Rd - Finalist

Donut Shop

  • Daylight Donuts - First Place

  • Red Rock Bakery & Deli - Second Place
  • 7-Eleven - Finalist

Fine Dining

  • Miso - First Place

  • The Ranchers Club - Second Place
  • Freddie Paul's Steakhouse - Finalist
  • The Vintage Steakhouse - Finalist
  • Tokyo Pot - Finalist

Food Truck

  • Don Pibil Grill - First Place

  • This Land BBQ - Second Place
  • B.A.B.S - Finalist
  • PurdyQ - Finalist
  • Taqueria Express La Villita #4 - Finalist

Homestyle Cooking

  • Good Little Eater - First Place
  • Granny's KitchenSecond Place
  • Nikki's Greek RestaurantFinalist
  • Roscoe's Feed ShackFinalist

Ice Cream/Yogurt

  • Blue Spruce - First Place

  • Braum's Ice Cream - Second Place
  • It’s Nacho Ice Cream - Finalist
  • Marble Slab Creamery - Finalist
  • Smallcakes - Finalist

Italian

  • Da Vinci's Italian Restaurant - First Place

  • The Hideaway - Second Place
  • Olive Garden - Finalist

Locally Owned Restaurant

  • Good Little Eater - First Place

  • Devoted - Second Place
  • Granny's Kitchen - Finalist
  • Red Rock Bakery & Deli - Finalist
  • Roscoe's Feed Shack - Finalist

Mexican

  • El Tapatio Authentic Mexican Restaurant - First Place

  • Cafe Mona - Second Place
  • Chico's Mexican Grill and Cantina - Finalist
  • Mariachi Mexican Grill - Finalist
  • Mexico Joe's -Finalist

Nutrition Shop

  • Stillys Nutrition Fix - First Place

  • Fired Up Stilly - Second Place
  • Sonder Nutrition - Finalist
  • Surf Bar - Finalist
  • The OAK - Finalist

Pizzeria

  • The Hideaway - First Place

  • Cindy's Pizza - Second Place
  • Mambo Italiano - Finalist
  • Mazzio’s - Finalist
  • Papa Johns Pizza - Finalist

Retail

Antique & Vintage Store

  • Stillwater Antique and Collectible Mall - First Place

  • Karman Korner Resale Shop - Second Place

Arts and Crafts

  • StillyArts - First Place

  • Prairie Arts Center - Second Place
  • AR Workshop - Finalist
  • JOANN Fabric and Crafts - Finalist

Book Store

  • Bliss Books & Bindery - First Place

  • Gypsysnark Books - Second Place

Boutique

  • 405 Mercantile - First Place

  • Buffalokie Market - Second Place
  • Blush Beauty Bar & Boutique - Finalist
  • Hepz - Finalist
  • Stilly Chic Boutique - Finalist

Convenience Store

  • OnCue - First Place

  • Cowboy Corner - Second Place (Tied)
  • 7-Eleven - Second Place (Tied)
  • Country Convenience - Finalist
  • Valero Finalist

Farm & Home Supply

  • Stillwater Milling Agricenter - First Place

  • Atwoods - Second Place
  • Tractor Supply Co. - Finalist

Flooring Store

  • Precision Flooring & Design - First Place

  • Mill Creek Carpet & Tile - Second Place
  • Brewer Carpet One Floor & Home - Finalist
  • Lowe's Home Improvement - Finalist
  • TRAX Discount Depot - Finalist

Florist

  • The Little Shop Of Flowers - First Place

  • Garden Party Florist - Second Place
  • Bayers Blooms - Finalist
  • Buffalokie Market - Finalist
  • Stilly Floral - Finalist

Furniture Store

  • Furniture Showcase - First Place

  • McCollom's - Second Place
  • Black Mountain Furniture - Finalist

Gift Shop

  • Typo Market - First Place

  • The Beadery - Second Place
  • Buffalokie Market - Finalist

Greenhouse/Nursery

  • Big Creek Nursery & Landscape - First Place

  • Bustani Plant Farm - Second Place
  • Nate's Tree Service - Finalist
  • Stillwater Milling Agricenter - Finalist
  • Under the Sun - Finalist

Grocery Store

  • Sprouts Farmers Market - First Place

  • ALDI - Second Place
  • Crepe Myrtle Asian Market - Finalist
  • Homeland - Finalist
  • Walmart - Perkins Rd. -  Finalist

Home Improvement Store

  • Lowe's Home Improvement - First Place

  • Amber's Lighting & Home Accessories - Second Place
  • Douglas Building Center - Finalist
  • Stillwater Building Center - Finalist
  • TRAX Discount Depot - Finalist

Jewelry Store

  • Denis The Jeweler - First Place

  • DearBritt Jewelry Designs - Second Place
  • KAY Jewelers - Finalist
  • Leonard Jewelry - Finalist

Liquor Store

  • Brown's Bottle Shop - First Place

  • Stillwater Wine & Spirits Warehouse - Second Place
  • Big Country Liquor - Finalist
  • Dulaney's Retail Liquor Store - Finalist
  • JR's Liquor, Wine & Beer - Finalist

Medical Supply

  • Cimarron Medical Services - First Place

  • Knight Medical Supply - Second Place

Men’s Clothing

  • EVERYMAN - First Place

  • Wooden Nickel - Second Place
  • Atwoods - Finalist
  • Eskimo Joe's Clothes World - Finalist
  • Stillwater Milling Agricenter - Finalist

Office Supply

  • Merrifield Office Supply - First Place

  • B & C Business Products - Second Place (tied)
  • Staples - Second Place (tied)
  • Fenton's Office Mart - Finalist
  • Walmart - Perkins Rd. - Finalist

Thrift Store

  • COATC Super Thrift - First Place

  • Elite Repeat - Second Place
  • Goodwill Thrift Store & Donation Center - Finalist
  • Karman Korner Resale Shop - Finalist
  • Thrifty Butterfly Boutique - Finalist

Western Apparel

  • Stillwater Milling Agricenter - First Place

  • Cavender's Boot City - Second Place
  • All Around Cowgirl - Finalist
  • Atwoods - Finalist
  • Sharpe's of Stillwater - Finalist

Women's Clothing

  • Greige Goods - First Place

  • Hepz - Second Place
  • Stilly Chic Boutique - Finalist
  • Whisper Intimate Apparel - Finalist
  • Blush Beauty Bar & Boutique - Finalist

Services

Accounting Services

  • Mark E. Gunkel, CPA, PC - First Place

  • Randee Sloan, CPA - Second Place
  • Cochran Bell Wealth and Tax Strategy - Finalist
  • Duncan, Onley & Watkins, P.C. - Finalist
  • Skiba Bookkeeping Solutions - Finalist

Alteration Shop

  • Formal Fantasy - First Place

  • EVERYMAN - Second Place
  • Alterations by Jody - Finalist
  • Northside Laundry & Cleaners - Finalist
  • SWO Alterations - Finalist

Assisted Living

  • Legacy Village of Stillwater - First Place

  • Golden Oaks - Second Place
  • Primrose Retirement Community of Stillwater - Finalist

Bank/Credit Union

  • Oklahoma Community Credit Union - First Place

  • BancFirst - Second Place
  • Arvest Bank - Finalist
  • Simmons Bank - Finalist
  • The Bank NA - Finalist

Barber Shop

  • EVERYMAN - First Place

  • Stillwater Barber Company - Second Place
  • Birchfield Barber Co. - Finalist
  • Blended Creations - Finalist
  • Hello Gorgeous - Finalist

Carpet/Floor Cleaner

  • Aladen Carpet Cleaning - First Place

  • Absolute Carpet & Tile Cleaning & Restoration - Second Place

Computer Services

  • Beardon Services Inc. - First Place

  • CPR Cell Phone Repair Stillwater - Second Place
  • Alpha Computing Solutions - Finalist
  • Onesimus - Finalist
  • OrangeTech - Finalist

Dance Studio

  • ENCORE! Dance Studios - First Place

  • Thriller Dance Studio - Second Place
  • Showstoppers - Finalist
  • Transcend Dance Company - Finalist

Daycare Provider

  • Oak Tree Children's Academy - First Place

  • St. Francis Xavier Early Childhood & Development Center - Second Place
  • Renaissance School At Sangre - Finalist
  • Stillwater Head Start & Early Head Start - Finalist
  • Stillwater Martial Arts - Finalist

Dry Cleaner

  • Northside Laundry & Cleaners - First Place

  • Duffy Dry Cleaners & Laundry - Second Place

Electrician

  • Ace Electric - First Place

  • Brecin Electric - Second Place
  • Aim Electric - Finalist
  • Elite Electrical Contractors - Finalist
  • Harrison Electric - Finalist

Financial Advisor

  • Edward Jones - Financial Advisor: Chris Stockton - First Place

  • Cochran Bell Wealth and Tax Strategy - Second Place
  • Edward Jones - Financial Advisor: Judy - Blake Stevison - Finalist
  • John Murphy - Finalist

Gym/Fitness Center/Health Club

  • Step4ward Fitness - First Place

  • Gym One Fitness - Second Place
  • Planet Fitness - Finalist
  • Stillwater YMCA - Finalist
  • VRTU Massage Institute - Finalist

Hair Salon

  • Glo Salon & Spa - First Place

  • Level 7 Salon - Second Place
  • Blush Beauty Bar & Boutique - Finalist
  • Riot Hair Studio - Finalist
  • The Wash House Studio at The Pines - Finalist

Hotel

  • The Atherton Hotel at Oklahoma State University - First Place

  • Sparrow Beginnings - Second Place
  • Best Western Plus Cimarron Hotel & Suites - Finalist
  • Hampton Inn & Suites Stillwater - Finalist
  • Holiday Inn & Suites Stillwater - University West, an IHG Hotel - Finalist

House Cleaning Service

  • Aladen Carpet Cleaning - First Place

  • My Friend Cleaning Service - Second Place
  • Merry Maids - Finalist
  • Pristine Cleaning Concepts - Finalist

Insurance Agent

  • Jeff Millerd - State Farm Insurance Agent - First Place

  • Lucas Grounds - State Farm Insurance Agent - Second Place
  • Farmers Insurance - Jodie Jackson - Finalist
  • Kent Houck - Houck Agency - Finalist
  • Shelter Insurance - Wendell Stephens - Finalist

Internet Service Provider

  • Centranet, a subsidiary of Central Rural Electric Cooperative - First Place

  • ProValue.Net - Second Place
  • Bluepeak - Finalist
  • Optimum - Finalist

Jewelry Repair

  • Denis The Jeweler, Stillwater's Oldest Family Jeweler - First Place

  • Leonard Jewelry - Second Place
  • DearBritt Jewelry Designs - Finalist

Law Firm

  • Murray Law Firm - First Place

  • Martin Jean & Jackson, Attorneys at Law - Second Place
  • Bob Brown & Associates - Finalist
  • Gage & Wooten PLLC - Finalist
  • Hendrick, Casey, & Hutter, Attorneys At Law - Finalist

Lawn/Landscape Service

  • Complete Lawn and Landscape - First Place

  • Nate's Tree Service - Second Place
  • 3G Landscapes - Finalist
  • Hicks Lawn and Landscaping - Finalist
  • Orange Power Mowing & Landscaping - Finalist

Local Marketing Agency

  • Denver & Coco - First Place

  • JRP Media Management -Second Place

Martial Arts

  • Black Dragon Taekwondo - First Place

  • Stillwater Martial Arts - Second Place
  • ECS Martial Arts - Finalist
  • Infinity Martial Arts & Self Defense - Finalist

Mechanical Heating/Air

  • B&L Heating and Air Conditioning - First Place

  • Accurate Heating, Air Conditioning and Plumbing - Second Place
  • Advantage Plumbing Heating and Cooling - Finalist
  • Air Control, Inc. - Finalist
  • Air-O Heat & Air Conditioning Inc. - Finalist

Mortgage Company

  • Oklahoma Community Credit Union - First Place

  • BancFirst - Second Place
  • Exchange Bank - Finalist
  • Jenkins Mortgage Team - Finalist
  • The Bank NA - Finalist

Nail Salon

  • Top Nails - First Place

  • Glo Salon & Spa - Second Place
  • Fancy Nails - Finalist
  • Kim Ly's Nails - Finalist
  • Posh Nail Bar - Finalist

Painting Services

  • Victor Cruz - First Place

  • Bercam Paint Company - Second Place

Personal Trainer

  • Til Death Fitness - Tyler Pate - First Place

  • Step4ward Fitness - Shelley Glassen - Second Place
  • Next Level Gym - Lauren Lewis - Finalist

Pest Control

  • Peak Pest Services - First Place

  • A & B Eco-Safe Pest Control - Second Place
  • Murray Pest Control - Finalist
  • Okie Pest Control - Finalist
  • Remedy Pest Services - Finalist

Pet Boarding Service

  • Stay & Play Pet Resort - First Place

  • Alice's Ark - Second Place
  • 4 Paws Inn & Spa - Finalist
  • Attaboy Boarding Kennels - Finalist
  • Perkins Road Pet Clinic - Finalist

Photographer

  • Hanna Runner Photography - First Place

  • Josh Dean Photography - Second Place
  • Averi Blackmon Photography - Finalist
  • Denver & Coco - Finalist
  • Taylor Longcrier Photo - Finalist

Plumbing Company

  • Advantage Plumbing Heating and Cooling - First Place

  • Hometown Mechanical - Second Place
  • Accurate Heat, Air & Plumbing - Finalist
  • Cowboy Plumbing & Heating - Finalist
  • L&B Plumbing - Finalist

Private Event Venue

  • Sparrow Beginnings - First Place

  • Meditations Weddings & Events - Second Place
  • Rosemary Ridge Event Venue - Finalist
  • Backstage Stillwater - Finalist
  • The Range Wedding + Event Venue - Finalist

Property Management Company

  • C-Star Management - First Place

  • LOOK Properties - Second Place
  • Campbell Property Management - Finalist
  • Okie Homes Realty & Property Management - Finalist
  • Stillwater Property - Finalist

Real Estate Company

  • Real Estate Professionals: Dolores Lemon and Associates - First Place

  • Metro First Realty Unlimited Stillwater - Second Place
  • eXp Realty Stillwater - Finalist
  • Fisher Provence Realtors - Finalist
  • Houck Agency - Finalist

Best Realtor

  • Ann Morgan - First Place

  • Lori Liston - Second Place
  • Amanda Meberg - Finalist
  • Tiffany Aranda - Finalist
  • Barbara Houck - Finalist

Retirement Community

  • Legacy Village of Stillwater - First Place

  • Golden Oaks Village - Second Place
  • Primrose Retirement Community of Stillwater - Finalist
  • Senior Residences-Stillwater - Finalist

Roofing Company

  • Brad Oliver Roofing - First Place

  • Capstone Roofing - Second Place
  • Outback Restoration & Roofing - Finalist
  • RSI-Roofing Services Inc. - Finalist

Tree Service

  • Nate's Tree Service - First Place

  • Payne County Tree Service - Second Place
  • Eshleman Tree Care - Finalist
  • Young Guns Tree Service - Finalist

Veterinary Clinic

  • Veterinary House Call Services: Amy Carter Storm - First Place

  • Trinity Veterinary Hospital - Second Place
  • Baker Animal Clinic - Finalist
  • Cimarron Animal Clinic - Finalist
  • Perkins Road Pet Clinic - Finalist

Window Installer

  • A+ GlassFirst - Place

  • Lee Glass and Window - Second Place
  • Camco Home Improvement - Finalist
  • Frontier Siding & Windows - Finalist

