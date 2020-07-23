Longtime Scouter and Scout Parent, Teri Sahs, was recently recognized at the local council banquet for her years of volunteer work and contributions to the Stillwater Area Scouting.
Teri received her well-deserved Silver Beaver Award at the council banquet this year. The coveted Silver Beaver Award is in recognition of people who have provided distinguished service within the council. This is the second council-level award she has received as she was recognized for faithfully serving within her unit and rendering service of an outstanding nature at the Unit level, the L.E. Tinker Award.
Teri Sahs has held many positions in any unit she was involved in, from Popcorn Kernel with her sons’ Cub Scout Pack, to both committee member and Popcorn Kernel for troops 818 and 814, and she served as Advancement Chair for troop 814. She has served as a Unit Commissioner for troops 814 and 843. Teri is well known for happily taking on any role she has been asked to fill and doing the job well. She currently serves as Cimarron Council NCAP advisor which guides camp certification and serves on the council executive board. She volunteers at council camping activities with anything from running registration to helping in the kitchen. She is truly selfless and a jack of all trades. Teri has her Wood Badge certification, which is the highest training level for adults in scouting, and she has served on Staff to assist others in obtaining their Wood Badge.
Teri Sahs has been involved in Cimarron Council since her eldest son joined Cub Scouts. She saw her oldest through his Eagle Scout project, and now her youngest son is preparing for his Eagle Scout project. On behalf of scouting in Oklahoma, we are very thankful to have volunteers such as Teri Sahs which continue to move the program forward for the local youth!
– Submitted
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.