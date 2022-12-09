With the winter months being among the most arduous times of year to collect blood donations, the Payne County Sheriff’s Office is uniting with the Oklahoma Blood Institute to host a blood drive.
The drive will take place from 2:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at The Saville Center for Child Advocacy on Monday.
“In the state of Oklahoma, we have to bring in 1,200 units every single day to maintain a stable supply,” said Meaghan Dorn, the Payne County blood program consultant. “So on the days that people really aren’t thinking about donating blood, like Christmas Eve or Christmas, blood is still needed.”
An increase in blood usage is directly related to the increase in travel, Dorn said. Most of the blood products go to people who are having surgeries and fighting cancer, as well as unexpected recipients such as car accident victims.
Potential donors can schedule an appointment using the online OBI Donor Portal or by calling Rockford Brown at 405-617-5091, and walk-ins are welcome.
Most people can donate blood, assuming they’re feeling well. People with conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol can still donate if their condition is well-managed.
OBI recommends eating iron-rich foods, staying hydrated and wearing a short sleeve shirt on the day of the donation.
Anyone interested in donating must show identification and be able to eat and drink well.
OBI hopes to reach 50 successful donations. It has pledged a $750 contribution to The Saville Center if that goal is reached.
Dorn said Oklahoman blood donors are among the most essential in the country.
“We’re the sixth biggest blood bank in America, and we supply 98% of our Oklahoma hospitals,” Dorn said. “Our goal is to never have anybody turned away and say that we weren’t able to provide blood. We’ve never had that happen, but we need to maintain that.”
The Payne County Sheriff’s Office also said there will be a special appearance from Santa Claus.
All donors will receive their choice of a limited edition long sleeve T-shirt and a chance to win two movie tickets and a free month of membership at the Stillwater YMCA.
“This will help two nonprofits in the Payne County area,” Dorn said. “It lets us provide financial assistance.”
