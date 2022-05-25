Showstoppers Dance Studio will hold its 38th annual recital at 7 p.m., Friday, June 3 and 1 p.m., Saturday, June 4 at the Stillwater High School Performing Arts Center under the direction of Tracy Frazier and Katy Gilliland.
Performances include ballet, tap, jazz, hip hop, pointe, lyrical ballet and Broadway jazz. The recital is open to the public, no admission. Swan Lake is one of the numbers in the show. The performers are Allie Bishop, Emily Meridith, Alexis Spaulding, Peyton Kaehler, Allyssa Jennings, Liberty Fisher, Sophie Stubbs, Jacey Fahlenkamp, Ella Sallaska, Hailey Rainwater, Emma Bidelspach, Nilukshi Mapitigama and Allison Klepper. Not pictured Samantha Edwards.
