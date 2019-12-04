James Stevens and Stella Dobson were married October 23, 2019 in Queenstown, New Zealand on the Remarkable's Mountain Range, followed by a honeymoon in Sydney, Australia.
The Stevens' will reside on their ranch in Pawnee, Oklahoma.
Joining them in their new life and all their adventures are their children: Jordan, Dylan, Jamie, Nicole & Gunner.
James is the son of Beverly Hawley of Stillwater, Tom Stokes of Florida and the late Tommy Stevens. Stella is the daughter of Edward Roger Dobson of Stillwater and the late Lois Dobson.
