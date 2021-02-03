Stillwater Ag Boosters move annual fundraiser online

Stillwater Ag Boosters member Shelly Sitton talks about how the organization is changing the format for its fundraiser dinner and auction this year due to of the COVID-19 pandemic.
1. How are you approaching your event differently this year?
With COVID, we can’t have it like we normally would with 600 people in the Payne County Expo Center so we’re doing the auction online. Instead of having our usual dinner we have a chuckwagon group that volunteered to cook a lunch. We had to shift our mindset completely and show the kids you have to keep a positive attitude and be flexible. It just seemed like the most logical way to keep the community involved in supporting our kids.
2. How will the lunch work?
We’re doing a drive-through pick-up. People can come to the Payne County Expo Center, 4518 Expo Circle East, 11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. on Saturday to pick up their meal. While they’re there, they can pay for their auction items, if they haven’t already paid online, and take their items with them.
3. What’s on the menu?
The lunch includes beans, ham, cornbread, dessert and a bottle of water. We’re selling meal tickets on our website, stillwateragboosters.com. It’s a great deal for $5 and there are a limited number of tickets so you’ll want to get yours in advance.
4. How will the auction work?
Beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday, people can make their bids with SC Online Sales online at https://bit.ly/2MAxNSC. We have a selection of items, from a side of beef to sports memorabilia and various livestock items, including bull semen for your breeding program. We also have a variety of items made by our FFA and 4H members. The item listings can be viewed in advance on the website. Bidding closes at 8 p.m. Friday.
5. What will the funds raised support?
We usually raise $15,000 - $18,000 between our meal and the auction so this is our big fundraiser of the year to support the activities of Stillwater FFA and 4H students. We support multiple 4H clubs and send students for leadership training. In the past, it was primarily used to support livestock showing but we’re moving toward using more of it in a broader way because both organizations are about much more than showing animals.
- Michelle Charles
