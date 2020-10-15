State of the Babies Payne County Program will provide data and insight to service providers and leaders of Payne County and provide a better understanding of the well-being and needs of children 0-3 years of age and their parents.
Stillwater Community Foundation presented a $2,200 grant to Resilient Payne County who is implementing this program.
Resilient Payne County is a group of volunteers with a mission to empower trauma sensitive communities through regional awareness and support to reduce the number of adverse childhood experiences while increasing resiliency skills. More information can be found at https://resilientpaynecounty.org or on their Facebook site, @ResilientPC.
The Stillwater Community Foundation helps citizens achieve their dreams for the city, even – and especially – in times of crisis. The foundation, which is governed by a board made up of local residents, strengthens the community by bringing people together through shared purpose. One of the foundation’s most recent endeavors is the Stillwater Community Disaster Relief Fund, which is a program that enabled support for other local groups like Wings of Hope and Mission of Hope. More information and donation opportunities can be found at https://cfok.org/stillwatercf/ or on their Facebook site, @stillwatercf.
–Submitted
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.