Less than half of one percent of all students who take the ACT will earn a top score.
But Alex Seojoon Kim, a sophomore at Stillwater High School, did just that on his September ACT test.
He scored a perfect 36, a rare feat.
In 2020, Kim moved with his family to Stillwater after his father, Dr. Yoo Kim, accepted a position as Assistant Professor of Nutritional Sciences in the Human Sciences Department at Oklahoma State University. His mother, Hwahyun Lee Kim, is an adjunct faculty member, lecturing in Korean in the Department of Literatures and Languages at OSU.
The move was an adjustment at first for Alex Kim.
“We were worried (for our son) because we had moved to Stillwater during a pandemic,” Hwahyun Lee Kim said.
But Alex Kim had already finished Algebra II in seventh grade, and his principal at the time and his counselors were all very supportive. He took Advanced AP Math, so he was ready to take the ACT.
“Over the summer, I set a personal goal,” Alex Kim said. “(I decided) I’m going to sit down and do a practice test every day.”
Alex Kim said he set aside one or two hours a day for about a month to do practice tests.
“That’s about the length of the actual tests,” Alex Kim said.
He knew that the ACT scores are broken up into segments, so he knew he might not get his complete score right away.
“I was in Biology class,” Alex Kim said. “I was listening to the lecture, but I kept checking my email.”
When Alex Kim received the news of his ACT score, he couldn’t believe it.
“I was shocked,” Alex Kim said. “The first person I told was my brother Aiden, who was also in the class.”
Word got out about Alex Kim’s score.
“The school, teachers and counselors were all very supportive,” Hwahyun Lee Kim said. “The students were clapping. His principal suggested that he call his mom. He came over to Alex at lunch time and said (a) big ‘Congratulations.’”
Stillwater Junior High Principal Crystal Szymanski, Alex Kim’s principal while he was studying for the ACT, said Kim is one of the most all-around talented kids she’s ever known.
“He’s always been self-motivated,” Szymanski said. “He took every opportunity that was offered to invest in himself. If he has a goal, he looks for a way to accomplish it. He’s not waiting on someone else.”
When he first moved to Stillwater, Alex Kim started eighth grade at Stillwater Junior High. He quickly made friends and earned the highest grade as a junior high student. He was also elected president of the student council.
In his role as president of the student council, he initiated a fundraiser for 40 Afghan refugee families who relocated to Stillwater. He founded and became president of the Stillwater Refugee Aid Foundation, which raised more than $1,700 for the families.
Last summer, he volunteered to take care of Afghan children while their parents studied English at OSU, part of the resettlement process for Afghan parents called the Afghan Families Project.
His other interests include politics and economics. He was recently shortlisted for the John Locke Institute 2021 Essay Competition for a 2,000-word essay in which he addressed the question of “What should we do to improve the lives of poor people?” He took a picture with State Representative Trish Ranson after receiving the prize, Hwahyun Lee Kim said.
“He is experiencing a lot of things right now,” Hwahyun Lee Kim said. “He has a lot of interests, he’s always busy. He never lies down, he’s always very active.”
Alex Kim is the President of the Academic Team, is active on the Student Council, participates on two varsity teams for swimming and tennis and plays violin in the Stillwater High School Orchestra and the Oklahoma Youth Orchestra, where he is co-principal.
According to the website ACT.org, in the U.S. high school graduating class of 2021, only 4,055 out of 1.29 million students who took the ACT earned a top composite score of 36.
The ACT combines tests in English, mathematics, reading and science. Each test is scored on a scale of 1-36, with a student’s composite score the average of the four test scores. The score for ACT’s optional writing test is reported separately and is not included with the ACT composite score.
ACT CEO Janet Godwin says earning a top score on the ACT is quite an achievement.
“A student’s exceptional score of 36 will provide any college or university with ample evidence of their readiness for the academic rigors that lie ahead,” Godwin said in press release.
Alex Kim’s interests continue to grow. In December, he is auditioning a second time for the All-State Orchestra. This week he performed for the North Central Honor Orchestra, for which he had qualified.
“I know he’s going to do great things,” Szymanksi said. “I can’t wait to find out what (he’ll do).”
As for what’s next, Alex Kim says he wants to pursue something in the field of economics or foreign affairs.
“But,” Alex Kim said, “I figure, I’m a sophomore in high school, and I still have time to figure that out.”
