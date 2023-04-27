Since 1994, the Stillwater Community Singers has been a staple in this community.
Throughout the years it has provided an opportunity for those who love to sing choral music to be able to do that on a weekly basis. The community of Stillwater at large has benefited from that love of singing through the free concerts presented three times a year.
This group is now in the position of needing an influx of new members in order to keep the singing going.
It is no secret that the presence of a church choir is now missing in many of our community churches. Where are all those singers going who still love to sing and want an outlet for the gift of music given to them?
The Stillwater Community Singers exists to provide that outlet for singers of all walks and seasons of life.
There are members in this community who sang in school choirs. Whether that was years ago, or even decades ago, the Stillwater Community Singers can provide an opportunity to dust off those vocal skills.
Paula Fitch was once a singer with the Stillwater High School Concert Choir and Madrigal singers under Steve Maison back in the 70s. She was a principal singer with the Hillcrest Baptist Church choir for several years, but when she graduated from college the singing stopped for her.
One day she had a chance encounter with “Coach” Steve Maison who reminded her that if you don’t use it, you will lose it. So when the Stillwater Community Singers started in 1994, Paula joined and hasn’t stopped singing since.
It took some time to find her voice, but she continues to enjoy the journey. That journey has led her to her new position as Principal Director for the Stillwater Community Singers.
Miss Fitch indicates that, as in most choirs, there is a significant need for male singers. To encourage male singers to participate, the group is making plans to build a Men’s Chorus to sing at the 2023 Holiday Concert.
The overall goal is for the Men’s Chorus to focus on traditional men’s choral music along with A Capella barbershop-style pieces. Lisa Johnson Reavis, the new Assistant Director and director for the Women’s Chorus, has agreed to spearhead this effort. She brings a unique advantage as her father, Larry Johnson, has been the authority when it comes to A Capella barbershop music in this community for decades.
Mrs. Reavis has access to his expansive repertoire of traditional and original arrangements.
In addition, she has many years of experience singing with Sweet Adeline choruses and quartets. The Singers are very blessed she has moved back to the Stillwater area.
The repertoire of the Stillwater Community Singers includes a wide variety of genres. Paula Fitch shares that their next concert will feature music from the Beatles, a well-loved Louis Armstrong song, a blues number, some gospel, a familiar Irish tune, and a few other less familiar songs that will surely bring a smile to your face and a tap to your foot.
The Stillwater Community Singers meets every Thursday night at 6:45 p.m. in the north stage room at the Stillwater Community Center.
Rehearsals for the Aug. 24, 2023 concert will start at 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, May 11 in the North Stage Room of the Stillwater Community Center.
Potential members should know that there are never any auditions to participate in the group.
All that is required is a love to sing.
They do not even require you to be able to read music and they don’t really care if it has been decades since you’ve sung in a choir.
Their experience has shown that stronger and more established singers help all find their voice and Miss Fitch will methodically teach the Singers each part and guide them all to achieve a beautiful sound as a group.
The Singers invite you to come and try it out for a few rehearsals. If you decide to stay with the group, there is a membership fee of $16 for the remainder of the year.
For more information about the group, please visit www.StillwaterSingers/Weebly.com
–Submitted
