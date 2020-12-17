Town & Gown Theatre will present “A Celebration of 70 Years.” This is a virtual musical theatre review featuring hits from the last 70 years of theatre in honor of the 70th anniversary of Town & Gown.
The review will be available for free on video-on-demand Dec. 21-31. Donations are greatly appreciated.
Town & Gown Theatre is proud to bring a virtual event such as ‘A Celebration of 70 Years’ to the community of Stillwater for the first time.
The event is being produced by Town & Gown’s college intern, Sydney Weiser. Weiser is a Stillwater local and junior at Oklahoma State University studying Arts Administration with a minor in Theatre and Dance.
“When I found out my major required an internship, I quickly jumped on the idea of interning with Town & Gown. The community out there is incredible and has always been so uplifting and talented,” Weiser said.
When COVID-19 brought a stop to live theater in March of 2020, Town & Gown began looking for ways to continue bringing theatre to the Stillwater community.
“As a dancer, I’ve had the opportunity to choreograph and help minimally on the production side of shows, but never much more,” Weiser said. “When I saw the grave effects COVID-19 had on the arts I knew this was the perfect opportunity to jump in head first and make an impact.”
The event will feature many musical theatre songs from shows such as Hamilton, Cinderella, and Wicked.
These pieces will be performed by local and professional artists including Stillwater natives and Town & Gown veterans, Gavin Guthrie, Valerie Thrasher, and Tiara Young.
The review will also feature stories about the history and impact of Town & Gown theatre on the community and individuals alike.
Video-on-demand will be available through Vimeo Dec. 21-31. The link to view this event will be available at townandgown.org as well as the Town & Gown official Facebook and Instagram pages.
There is no fee to view the performance, but we are kindly asking for donations to help combat the impact COVID-19 has made on the arts.
– Submitted
