Readers of all ages can unite with the power of friendship at the Stillwater Public Library’s free summer reading program “All Together Now.” The whole family can participate in reading challenges, attend weekly activities and earn prizes. Registration opens Monday, May 22, and events begin in June.
“This summer’s theme of togetherness allows us to focus on programs that bring people and local organizations together to make a positive change in the community,” said Stacy DeLano, library director. “We want to make this a summer filled with fun, good deeds, friendship and, best of all, reading!”
This year, the library is introducing a new platform and app called Beanstack, which will allow families to easily register multiple readers, add books by scanning ISBN numbers using their phones, participate in online challenges and a read-a-thon fundraiser, earn digital badges and get entries in prize drawings for attending programs.
Everyone who wants to participate in summer reading will need to register using Beanstack. However, there are still paper trackers available at the library’s Help Desks for those that prefer them, or if parents want them in addition to online tracking so kids can track their progress. Once registered, kids can pick up a coupon for a free t-shirt screen printing from Chris’ University Spirit so they can wear their summer reading shirts to programs. (Kids and teens can also get a t-shirt coupon as one of their five hour reading prizes.
The summer kicks off with “Kind Fest” on June 3, from 10 a.m. to noon, a celebration spotlighting kindness towards oneself, nature and others. SPL welcomes Stillwater Animal Welfare and Payne County Humane Society who will bring adoptable animals. Additionally, therapy dogs from The Alliance for Therapy Dogs will be on hand for some relaxing canine hangout time.
There will also be several hands-on activities, including making seed pots out of recycled newspaper, creating dog toys that will be donated to local animal shelters, writing letters for nursing home residents and participating in laughing yoga. Free, healthy refreshments will be provided by TSET.
Children’s weekly programs will take place on Tuesdays, and movies will be on Thursdays. All children’s events will have two showings, one at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Please note the auditorium room capacity will be enforced to ensure everyone’s safety. If we reach capacity signs will be placed at the library entrances.
• June 6, Rana McCoy’s “Cinderella Operetta”
• June 8, “Movie Day”
• June 13, “Team Science with Mad Science” – Enjoy a diverse, fun-filled show featuring aviation, chemistry and robotics for the whole gang!
• June 15, “Movie Day”
• June 20, “Work Together Comedy, Magic & Juggling Show” with Ann Lincoln and her live rabbit and dove.
• June 27, “Better Together” with Inspyral Circus performers will demonstrate feats of acrobatics, juggling and more.
• July 11, Kevin Wade’s “Magic Show” will focus on kindness, friendship and unity.
• July 13, “Movie Day”
• July 18, “Thrown 2Gether with Finer Arts” will combine learning and laughs with interactive drama, puppets and storytelling!
• July 20, “Movie Day”
• July 25, “Award Ceremony with Monty Harper” – Children who read over 10 hours this summer will be invited to the Awards Ceremony!
Teens going into grades 6-12 will also have the opportunity to participate in their own age appropriate programs on Wednesdays at 2 p.m. The schedule includes:
• June 7, “T(w)een Trivia” –Teens will work in teams to answer six rounds of trivia covering various categories and have the opportunity to win prizes!
• June 14: “Park Clean Up” – Meet at the library then walk to Southern Woods Park for a clean-up. Teens will be rewarded for their hard work with ice pops!
• June 21: “Chopped with Teens” – Show off your cooking creativity in this team challenge.
• June 28: “Movie Day”
• July 12: “Kitten Craft Day with Tiny Paws” – Tiny Paws Kitten Adoption will work with teens to create cute crafts and toys for kittens.
• July 19: “Launchers with Mad Science” – Teens will work in groups to create different kinds of launchers.
• July 26: “Movie Day” – Featuring ice cream and mix-ins!
• August 2, 5:30-7:30 p.m., “Teen Pool Party” – Celebrate the end of summer reading with a pool party just for teens.
• August 5, 5-6 p.m., “Rewards Party for Top 30 Readers” – The 30 teens that read the most this summer will be invited to play laser tag after hours at the library.
Adults can also join in with programs on various days and times throughout the summer. Unlike the kids and teen programs, space is limited so registration for individual events is required.
• June 10, 8:30-9:30 a.m., “Creek Cleanup with Blue Thumb” – Work to help clean up the creek at Strickland Park.
• June 22, 6-7 p.m., “Homemade Dog Treats” – Join Three Dog Bakery to discuss the best (and worst) types of food for our furry friends. Participants will be able to decorate their own homemade dog treat.
• June 24, 8:30-10 a.m., “Butterfly Walk” – Join the Payne County Audubon Society to observe and learn about butterflies at the Botanic Gardens and Stillwater.
• July 13, 6-7 p.m., “DIY Cleaning Supplies” – Participants will learn how to make household cleaning supplies from scratch with OSU extension educator Dea Rash.
• July 15, 10-11 a.m., “Yard-by-Yard” – Get tips for making your yard nature-friendly by eliminating pesticides and herbicides, increasing mowing height, using rain barrels and more!
The library will also host two outdoor films in the courtyard on June 30 and July 28, at 9 p.m. All ages and families are invited to enjoy complimentary popcorn and drinks while watching PG-rated movies. If inclement weather occurs, the movies will take place inside the library. More details, including movie titles can be found on the library’s website.
The other important component to summer reading includes prizes. All ages who register and track their reading can earn the following:
• 5 hours (300 minutes) – Receive a food coupon from local businesses or a specialty item, while supplies last. Small prizes can be picked up as they are earned.
• 10 hours (600 minutes) – Kids (0-fifth grade) earn a free book that can be picked up at the July 25 Award Ceremony, or anytime starting July 26. One per child.
• 15 hours (900 minutes) – Teens (grades 6-12) earn a free book that can be picked up starting July 26. One per teen.
• 20 hours (1,200 minutes) – Adults (18+) earn a coupon for a free book from the Friends of the Library’s used book sale. Coupons may be picked up starting July 26. One per adult.
In addition to small reading prizes, all readers will earn grand prize drawing entries for every five hours of reading. One prize will be awarded at the end of summer reading in each age group – kids, teens and adults. Saturday, July 22 is the last day to enter reading time to earn grand prize entries. Grand prize winners will get to choose from the following options:
• Kids: Legos, a pet adoption fee and supply gift card, a gift card to a local bookstore of their choice or an annual pass to Lake McMurtry.
• Teens: Pet adoption fee and supply gift card, gift card to a local bookstore of their choice, a laptop or video game system (value not to exceed $300).
• Adults: Pet adoption fee and supply gift card, an annual pass to Lake McMurtry or a gift card to their local bookstore (or local business) of choice (value not to exceed $200).
SPL thanks the Friends of the Stillwater Public Library for providing the funds for programs, presenters and grand prizes. Other sponsors include the Oklahoma Department of Libraries, Institute of Museums and Library Services and numerous local businesses for providing reading incentive prizes. A full list of sponsors can be found on the library’s website.
For more information about summer reading including the titles of movies being shown, contact the Stillwater Public Library by phone at 405-372-3633, by email at askalibrarian@stillwater.org or visit library.stillwater.org.
The Stillwater Public Library is located at 1107 S. Duck St. Library hours are Monday- Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
