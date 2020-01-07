Winterfest Trivia Challenge to happen Jan. 25

Frontier Rotary is hosting the Winterfest Trivia Challenge on Jan. 25. Frontier Rotary members David Conway and Dawn Underwood spoke with the News Press about the club’s newest fundraiser and what they hope to accomplish.
1 What made your club decide to host a trivia tournament?
Rotary supports a number of programs in addition to providing scholarships for students at Stillwater High School and Meridian Technology Center. We support Our Daily Bread, Turning Point Ranch therapeutic riding academy, Wreaths Across America and the Stillwater Public Library as well as international polio education programs. We also donate bicycle helmets for children and we donate books and volunteer as reading buddies through the Will Rogers Elementary Literacy Program. We keep getting more requests for more and more projects and we realized we needed to add another fundraiser if we wanted to put more money back into the community.
2 How did you settle on a trivia challenge?
We were looking for something fun and different. We looked at different events for ideas. One of them was a spelling beer, not a spelling bee, but a “spelling beer.” We decided against that. It was just humiliating. But of course, most people didn’t care anymore if they had enough beer.
3 What is the format for the trivia challenge?
We’ll have five rounds made up of 5-7 questions in a variety of categories. Cell phones are prohibited during the rounds. Grand prize for the winning table is $1,000.
The event includes raffles throughout the night. We’re still collecting prizes for those and probably will be up until the day of. We’ve already got some great prizes like a Route 66 travel package from Visit Stillwater and audio equipment from Kicker.
Your registration includes food from Purdy Q and tastings from six different Oklahoma breweries and two different wineries. Because we’re serving alcohol, people must be 21 to enter. We’re encouraging teams to adopt themes and dress up to fit that theme. There will be a prize for the best themed table and participants.
4 Is it too late to register a team?
No. We have about 15 teams registered so far and have room for up to 10 more. Registration is $320 for a table with an eight person maximum. People need to be registered by Friday so we can finalize our food and drink.
5 How do we register and where do we find out more information?
People can email David at dconway1953@gmail.com to register. They should send checks to CFO-Stillwater Frontier Rotary, P.O. Box 533, Stillwater, OK 74076. They can find more information at frontierrotary.com and follow the Stillwater Frontier Rotary Facebook page to stay up to date on our activities and events.
– Michelle Charles
