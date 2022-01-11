Here at the News Press we are always in pursuit of asking public officials and elected representatives the best questions. Ideally questions that spring from our community.
From time to time you'll see this feature titled, YOUR QUESTIONS. This is our solicitation to you our readers for YOUR QUESTIONS on a topic. You can send your questions to readers@stwnewspress.com or send us a message on our Facebook page. Your questions may be used in a story or podcast.
On Feb. 8 Stillwater voters will see two propositions on their ballots alongside their choice for mayor. Both propositions deal with taxes.
What are YOUR QUESTIONS about these proposals?
PROPOSITION NO. 1 ORDINANCE NO. 3486 - 2022 TRANSPORTATION SALES TAX Shall Chapter 39, Article III, Division 6 of the Stillwater City Code of Ordinances, pursuant to the provisions of Ordinance No. 3486, be amended to revise the current 2016 Transportation Sales Tax of one-half of one percent (1/2%) set to expire on September 30, 2026, and replace it with a 2022 Transportation Sales Tax of one percent (1%) for a ten-year period commencing on July 1, 2022, and ending June 30, 2032, said funds to be used exclusively for transportation infrastructure projects and improvements as set forth in Resolution No. 2021-43, a copy of which is on file with the Stillwater City Clerk?
PROPOSITION NO. 2 ORDINANCE NO. 3485 - VISITOR TAX Shall Chapter 39, Article IV of the Stillwater Code of Ordinances, pursuant to the provisions of Ordinance No. 3485, be amended to rename the Hotel Tax the Visitor Tax, to increase the tax from four percent (4%) to seven percent (7%), and to provide that the funds are to be used exclusively for the purpose of encouraging, promoting and fostering conventions, conferences, and tourism development to be allocated as follows: Seventy percent (70%) to be used for long-range strategic destination marketing and management professional services to enhance Stillwater's economy, image, and quality of life through the promotion, marketing, and development of the visitor economy, and thirty percent (30%) to be administered by the Stillwater Economic Development Authority as recommended by the Tourism Advisory Committee and used for the development and maintenance of visitor development amenities for the city, all as set forth in Resolution No. 2021-44, a copy of which is on file with the Stillwater City Clerk?
