A Pawnee mother was arrested in Stillwater and charged with public intoxication and child neglect.
Amber Marie Kempton, 31, was arrested Dec. 21 after someone called the police and asked for a welfare check.
According to the probable cause affidavit, dispatch informed officers Kempton was falling asleep while holding an infant.
Stillwater Officers Zachary Gulick, Chance Whiteley, and Cory Westbrook arrived at CND Nails and Spa to investigate.
Gulick alleged in the affidavit that Kempton had droopy eyes and appeared to have trouble keeping them open. He also wrote she said she is prescribed Suboxone and Marijuana.
Kempton admitted to taking three Suboxone at first but later taking five or six, Gulick alleged.
She was arrested, and an ambulance was dispatched to check the baby, who was transported to Stillwater Medical.
The affidavit said the infant’s body temperature was 95.3 degrees with a heart rate of 80 beats per minute and low blood sugar. The baby also had an injury from being in a dirty diaper for too long.
She is currently in the Payne County Jail with bond set at $15,000. She is scheduled to be in court Wednesday to obtain counsel.
A Stillwater man charged with sexual battery in September has entered into a not guilty plea.
Joshua James Canfield, 30, was charged with two counts of sexual battery.
In the probable cause affidavit, Stillwater Det. Mary Kellison wrote that a victim alleged she was sexually battered from February to May 2020.
According to the affidavit, there were instances where Canfield touched the victim without consent in various places on her body.
She also alleged he would pick her up when she was sleeping, move her to his bed, and “spoon” her.
In June, Canfield was interviewed at the Stillwater Police Department. He admitted to giving the victim a massage but denied touching her chest during the massage.
The affidavit said he admitted to the other allegations and said it was “inappropriate.” It also said Canfield said, “I got excited in the thrill. I guess you can say.”
Bond was set at $20,000 and was posted. Canfield is scheduled to appear in court Monday morning before Judge Katherine Thomas.
