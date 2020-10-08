Baylor football is on pause.
In a Thursday release from Baylor Athletics, the university has announced it is suspending football-related activities due to positive COVID-19 tests, but is still hopeful to play Oklahoma State on Oct. 17.
"As a precautionary measure, Baylor Athletics has suspended all football-related activities to allow for further evaluation of recent positive tests and the completion of close contact tracing," the release reads. "At this time and in the interest of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff, we have temporarily suspended all football-related activities. Their health and wellness will always be our top priority," Baylor Director of Athletics Mack B. Rhoades said. "We are taking all possible precautions and our focus remains playing the scheduled game with Oklahoma State at McLane Stadium on Oct. 17."
In other COVID-19-related news, the University of Kansas, Oklahoma State's opponent last week, announced that head coach Les Miles has tested positive.
