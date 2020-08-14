Oklahoma State University is reporting that 22 returning students have tested positive for COVID-19. OSU is in the process of testing all students who will live on campus. The 22 students testing positive came from a pool of 3,049 test results.
So far, this number falls far below expectations. Stillwater Public Schools Superintendent Marc Moore, in discussing his district's report, said OSU had told him they expected anywhere from 5-8 percent positive.
The first official day of class for OSU on the Stillwater campus is Aug. 17.
In a release to employees, OSU called the results a "very low positivity rate."
"As was mentioned in the Employee Town Hall this week, OSU will be reporting weekly on positive cases associated with students, faculty and staff. While we are finalizing the details to begin publishing those statistics on our website, we wanted to inform you that students who were tested at move-in thus far are showing a very low positivity rate," the release reads. "Of the 3,049 students who were tested by University Health Services since the start of our move in process on Aug. 7, only 22 have tested positive, which is 0.72%.
"We know that as our students return to campus, the numbers will invariably go up, which is expected and something we have planned for over the last several months."
