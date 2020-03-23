The Oklahoma State Department of Health is advising Oklahomans that epidemiologists have detected community spread of COVID-19 in our state.
Community spread means that individuals who have no travel history or contact with someone with the disease have become infected with virus.
Therefore, as a further precautionary measure, Stillwater Medical will suspend visitation beginning Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
The new policies are as follows:
• NO VISITORS are allowed for adult patients receiving care.
• ONE VISITOR FOR DURATION OF THE STAY is allowed for children and labor and delivery patients.
Stillwater Medical said that extenuating circumstances will be handled on a case-by-case basis. In addition, all people entering the hospital will continue to be screened for temperature to ensure it is safe to allow them to enter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.