Stillwater Medical Center

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is advising Oklahomans that epidemiologists have detected community spread of COVID-19 in our state.

Community spread means that individuals who have no travel history or contact with someone with the disease have become infected with virus.

Therefore, as a further precautionary measure, Stillwater Medical will suspend visitation beginning Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

The new policies are as follows:

• NO VISITORS are allowed for adult patients receiving care.

• ONE VISITOR FOR DURATION OF THE STAY is allowed for children and labor and delivery patients. 

Stillwater Medical said that extenuating circumstances will be handled on a case-by-case basis. In addition, all people entering the hospital will continue to be screened for temperature to ensure it is safe to allow them to enter.

