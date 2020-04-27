With pressure mounting to get businesses open, the Stillwater City Council expressed frustration Monday as the councilors discussed how the city should approach the challenge.
Stillwater’s leaders have consistently joined Norman, Oklahoma City and Tulsa in enacting measures that are more stringent than state restrictions, and enacting them before Gov. Kevin Stitt moved at the state level.
They have been frustrated for the past few months, first by a lack of consistent policy for the state as a whole, and now by a state government that is opening things up before Oklahoma’s COVID-19 infections have dropped significantly.
Vice-mayor Pat Darlington said she is very unhappy that Stillwater’s city government has been put in this position. She wishes the city would have had the option of waiting at least one week, ideally two, before opening.
There is no data set that shows Oklahoma having decreases in infections, Mayor Will Joyce said. In fact, the state has had day-over-day increases since March 23.
“To be entirely honest, these are not decisions we should be making from a city standpoint,” Joyce said when the council met via video-conference Monday. “But we are not washing our hands of this … None of us wants to be here, I think, but we are here.”
After talking with other mayors, Joyce has concluded that most are following the governor on when to open and what type of businesses to open.
It doesn’t seem like Stillwater really has an option, he said. Given the fact that other communities will be loosening restrictions, there isn’t much reason for Stillwater not to. The economic detriment Stillwater experiences from closure is only worthwhile if it’s producing public health benefits.
He said staying closed would amount to taking a moral stand on the backs of Stillwater’s businesses.
The city’s Shelter in Place order will be allowed to expire at midnight Thursday. Other orders will need to be replaced with new requirements.
A continued shortage of testing and the lag in reporting, combined with varying models, makes it hard to know whose numbers are correct, Joyce said.
Although Stillwater has maintained relatively low numbers of infections and Stillwater Medical Center has done a good job of maintaining and building its capacity, they don’t exist in a vacuum.
Many of Stillwater’s residents commute to Oklahoma City or Tulsa for work, and people from surrounding communities come to Stillwater for the same reason.
As other communities open up, people will have more opportunity for exposure to COVID-19.
Joyce noted that Stillwater Medical’s system serves a good portion of the North Central region of Oklahoma with a catchment area that includes 185,000 people.
“We have to think of ourselves regionally,” he said.
The councilors agreed that the White House and State plans should be starting points, with any suggested safety measures becoming requirements in Stillwater.
Councilor John Wedlake, who is a physician, said he thinks masks and face coverings in public are an essential part of the city plan for re-opening.
Councilor Amy Dzialowski said she had noticed there is information some businesses and people need that seems to be spread out across the websites of several organizations.
She and Councilor Alane Zannotti called for city staff to compile all the links and information, including any Stillwater-specific requirements, in one place on the City of Stillwater website.
Over the next few days, Joyce and city staff will be developing procedures for maintaining proper social distance or reducing the risk of spreading illness as businesses move toward opening.
Darlington said it will take business owners some time to gather the things they need to operate because many cleaning and disinfecting supplies still aren’t readily available.
City leaders need to be diligent in monitoring infections and hospitalizations and ready to re-escalate restrictions at a moment’s notice, Wedlake warned.
City Manager Norman McNickle announced that the city pool in Couch Park will not be opening this year. It was determined that it wouldn’t be possible to keep common areas disinfected and with so many students already gone for the year, it would be difficult to hire enough lifeguards, he said.
City staff will monitor the situation and make a decision about whether to open the splash pads in Southern Woods and Boomer Lake parks later this year.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
