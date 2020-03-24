The mayor issued a proclamation declaring a state of emergency within the City of Stillwater on March 15, and two supplemental proclamations were issued on March 16 and 17 establishing additional restrictions. On Monday, a fourth proclamation was issued with additional restrictions effective beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020, until 12:01 a.m. on April 5, 2020.
Organized Gatherings of 10 or more people
Beginning at 5 p.m. on March 24, organized gatherings of 10 or more people are prohibited.
Does this apply to churches? Yes
Does this apply to funerals? Yes
Does this apply to retail establishments? See “Retail Establishments” below.
Does this affect conference centers? Yes, an organized gathering or conference of over 10 people is prohibited.
Does this affect office buildings? No, but businesses are strongly encouraged to take appropriate measures to protect its employees.
Does this affect parks, trails and opens spaces? No. However, allow six feet between people at all times.
Personal Services
Beginning at 5 p.m. on March 24, beauty shops, barber shops, health clubs or spas, tattoo parlors, tanning salons, massage parlors, and nail salons will not be allowed to operate or open to patrons.
Does this apply to medical facilities that provide physical rehabilitation and massage therapy services? No
Does this include Pilates and yoga studios? Yes
Entertainment Venues
Beginning March 18, all gyms, fitness facilities, entertainment venues, movie theaters, bowling alleys, skating rinks, private clubs, bars, and lounge will be closed.
It does not include outdoor parks or golf courses at this time, although group activities should be limited in number.
Restaurants
Beginning March 18, restaurant dining rooms and other dine-in services such as food courts and buffets will be closed to the public. We do encourage food pick-up and delivery options.
Does this include coffee shops? Yes, they are considered restaurants
Can patrons come inside to pick up orders or must they be delivered at curbside? Curbside pickup is strongly encouraged and preferred, but pick-up can be accomplished inside.
Does this include the bar portion of restaurants? Yes.
Retail Establishments
Beginning at 5 p.m. on March 24, retail establishments, including but not limited to, grocery stores, pharmacies, warehouse stores, big box stores, gas stations, farmers markets, or food pantries that provide or sell food products or household staples will establish controls to require a minimum of six feet of distance between patrons in lines in front of and inside stores. Such controls may include, but not limited to, requiring each patron to take a shopping cart or placing markers on the floor. We strongly urge such businesses to consider and implement measures they can take to protect themselves and the public.
Does this apply to dispensaries, vape lounges and businesses such as small independent loan companies? Yes. This applies to all retail businesses remaining open during the duration of the emergency declaration.
How will this be enforced?
Violations may result in a $560 fine. The police will be responding on a complaint basis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.