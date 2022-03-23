The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll, on businesses, on the people who work for them and even on their customers. But the City of Stillwater has tried to temper the impact on its economically vulnerable residents by offering multiple financial assistance programs over the past 18 months.
The City has announced it will continue that effort, offering $265,000 in additional rent and utility assistance during Phase 3 of the Stillwater Resident COVID Impact Assistance Program.
The program provides up to six months total of rent and utility assistance for low and moderate income residents – people earning no more than 80% of the Average Median Income for the area – who have experienced financial hardship as a result of the pandemic and are currently past due on their rent or utilities.
Applications will once again be taken by Our Daily Bread Food and Resource Center, which will handle applicant screening and acceptance of documentation.
The process was streamlined to about two weeks in Phase 2. Payments are issued by the City of Stillwater.
Previous applicants can apply again during this round, but anything they previously received will count toward the six-month total limit, Director for Civic Innovation Becky Taylor explained.
Like Phase 2, the latest round of assistance will be funded through the U.S. Department of Commerce Community Development Block Grant – Coronavirus Response Program and has the same documentation requirements.
Mayor Will Joyce pointed out that with this latest round of funding, the City will have committed more than $900,000 to pandemic-related housing and utility assistance.
The City of Stillwater also allocated $500,000 in October 2020 to provide up to $5,000 in assistance for small, locally-owned businesses impacted by the pandemic. That program was offered in partnership with the Stillwater Chamber of Commerce.
The first round of housing and utility assistance was funded with $150,000 in CARES Act funding the City of Stillwater had received. It did not have income limits and could provide help with rent, mortgage payments or utilities. The applications went live at the end of December 2020 and all funds were exhausted within a few weeks.
Phase 1 helped 69 total households with 54 applicants receiving more than $62,000 in rent or mortgage assistance and 23 receiving almost $11,000 in utility assistance.
Because Phase 2 was funded with federal CDBG grants, it came with additional income restrictions and documentation requirements. It was also limited to helping with rent and utilities.
It eventually provided almost 300 families with assistance.
Applications had not gone live at press time but will soon be available at Our Daily Bread Food and Resource Center, ourdailybreadstillwater.org.
