Stillwater Mayor Will Joyce signed a declaration Monday night ordering the closure of personal service providers like hair salons, barber shops, health clubs, spas, tattoo parlors, massage parlors and nail salons within the city limits until 12:01 a.m. April 5.
The facilities are ordered to close by 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The restriction doesn’t apply to providers of medical rehabilitation and massage therapy.
“We hate it,” City Manager Norman McNickle said. “We don’t like anything about it.”
He emphasized that shutting down business hurts the city as well because it depends on sales tax to fund operations. But it’s vital to flatten the curve of infections and keep the healthcare system from being overwhelmed.
The order also directs retail establishments like grocery stores, pharmacies, warehouse stores, big box stores, gas stations, farmers’ markets and food pantries that provide food products and household supplies to establish controls to ensure a minimum 6-foot distance between patrons in lines and inside stores.
The controls can include measures like placing markers on the floor or requiring each person to take a shopping cart.
The limit on people at a gathering will drop from a maximum of 50 to a maximum of 10.
The Stillwater Police Department will be cracking down on large gatherings like house parties, McNickle said. If police have to respond, the host can be fined $560, as can each person attending.
