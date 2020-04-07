The City of Stillwater is calling on people who can sew to help with homemade masks to help curb the spread of COVID-19.
“This is a serious situation for city employees who are required to work closely together and cannot practice social distancing. We are running low on personal protection equipment (PPE),” City Manager Norman McNickle said. “For those in the Stillwater area, with a willing heart and a sewing machine, we could use your service.”
The City is requesting what is called washable, hospital-grade cloth face masks. These are either four layers or two layers with an additional barrier such as flannel. According to a recent study, the best-performing designs were are as follows:
a mask constructed of two layers of high-quality, heavyweight quilter’s cotton
a two-layer mask made with thick batik fabric
a double-layer mask with an inner layer of flannel and outer layer of cotton
Donated masks will also allow staff to conserve its supply of N-95 respirators for first responders. The CDC recently began recommending people wear cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
Mask may be dropped off at the Stillwater Police Lobby, 723 S. Lewis St. Staff will buzz people into lobby for them to leave the mask on a table. It is requested that everyone who donates include note with your name, contact number and address. If the donations are made by a quilting or sewing group, include a list of everyone who participated.
“We thank everyone in advance for doing what they can do to help,” McNickle said.
For more information, contact the Department of Marketing and Civic Engagement at 405.742.8326 or email news@stillwater.org.
