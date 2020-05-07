As the City of Stillwater continues implementing the State of Oklahoma’s Open Up and Recover Safely (OURS) plan, officials are evaluating how to safely move forward with recreational activities.
City Manager Norman McNickle said, “COVID-19 (coronavirus) has not left Stillwater; so to keep people healthy, we need to be vigilant and follow state and federal health guidelines as summer activities begin.”
When the state moves to Phase 2, with a tentative date of May 16, the City will open city-owned baseball, softball and soccer fields for team practices only.
In coordination with the City, Stillwater Area Sports Association and the Stillwater Soccer Club have developed health and safety rules for youth and adult team sports. These include regular sanitation of facilities, limited numbers of spectators and strict social distancing requirements, among others. These organizations will provide detailed guidelines to participants and post them at facilities.
As part of Phase 2, city playgrounds, splash pads, the municipal pool and other facilities will remain closed; however, officials are continuing to evaluate the situation.
“We continue to determine best practices to sanitize heavily used equipment – like playgrounds, changing rooms, and bleachers,” McNickle said. “We are focused on protecting the safety of all our residents.” The City of Stillwater continues to strongly recommend that people wear face coverings when around others and when six feet of distancing may be difficult to maintain.
McNickle indicated that the City is continuing to evaluate local and regional data, as well as state and federal guidelines, and may allow limited opening of the Stillwater Public Library and Community Center as part of Phase 2. Phase 3 reopening plans will include allowing youth sports games and may also see the reopening of additional recreation facilities.
“With any reopening there will be appropriate rules and regulations, such as social distancing guidelines,” McNickle said. “We understand that this is a difficult time for everyone, and we appreciate that SASA and Stillwater Soccer have gone above and beyond to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 with heightened hygiene and social distancing requirements for the summer sports season.”
