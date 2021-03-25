Concern that people in town might get the wrong idea, the City of Stillwater issued a press release Thursday afternoon reasserting its stance on face coverings in public.
On Feb. 22, the Stillwater City Council extended the city’s mask mandate through May 25, which requires face coverings in public spaces and city facilities and includes educational institutions, food services, retail and personal service establishments.
“With the ongoing changes in guidelines coming from the CDC and the state regarding public safety measures for COVID, the City of Stillwater reiterates that its face covering ordinance remains in effect,” the release reads. “Payne County Health Department, Stillwater Medical Center, Stillwater Public Schools, Oklahoma State University and Meridian Technology Center met with the City of Stillwater earlier this month to discuss each group’s plans. All of these community partners plan to continue requiring face masks at their facilities, campuses, etc.”
Thanks in large part to tribal distribution efforts, Oklahoma has been among the top states in terms of vaccination rates. Recent guidelines suggest that people fully vaccinated may gather indoors in small groups without face coverings, and Gov. Kevin Stitt has promoted the state as “open for business,” but Stillwater leaders maintain they will not budge.
“We are seeing positive trends in the number of COVID cases, and in the number of vaccines being administered,” Mayor Will Joyce said through the release. “But we must remain diligent and heed the advice of health officials, who recommend we continue to wear masks when we are around other people.”
Oklahoma State University President Burns Hargis lent his support to the City’s mandate.
“Mayor Joyce, members of the City Council and the City of Stillwater have done an excellent job leading the community through the pandemic,” he said. “The City has taken the steps necessary to keep the community safe and healthy, while balancing the need to conduct business, educate and function as a community. As a group, we support continuing to require face masks through May 25.”
Joyce said the date will get the city past the public school term, and then they will reassess the policy based on “COVID numbers and the progress with vaccinations.”
“Masks have played a big part in the progress we are seeing in stemming the tide of the pandemic,” he said. “We are all anxious to get past the need to wear masks, but they make a big difference. We can’t let up now.”
The City also offered a hotline (405-533-8533) for people to report businesses or residents for non-compliance. It also directed people to vaccinefinder.org, if they need to find a vaccine.
