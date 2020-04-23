The City of Stillwater will be distributing face coverings April 28 and 29 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside in front of the Police Department at 723 S. Lewis St. Only those who do not have access to an acceptable face covering are encouraged to pick up-- the City will hand them out as long as supplies last.
The City is holding the drive using masks gathered from community donors.
To reduce the spread and effects of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the City of Stillwater strongly supports the CDC’s recommendation that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores, retail establishments, pharmacies). This recommendation could be made mandatory if circumstances warrant.
Acceptable face coverings include R95, P95, dust masks, procedural masks, cotton bandanas, neck gaiters, running buffs and some tightly woven scarves. Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure.
Surgical masks or N95 respirators are not recommend for the general public. Those are critical supplies that must continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders, as recommended by current CDC guidance.
Those who have the material at home are encouraged to create their own face coverings. Below are links to tutorials on CDC recommended masks:
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html
https://www.nytimes.com/article/coronavirus-homemade-mask-material-DIY-face-mask-ppe.html
https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/coronavirus/_documents/INF2003076_VW_Hand-Sewn%20Mask%20instructions-1.pdf
https://about.kaiserpermanente.org/content/dam/internet/kp/comms/import/uploads/2020/03/02_COVID_Mask-Instructions_v9.pdf
https://www.youtube.com/watch?reload=9&v=4aMCFnK5bHk Kaiser
https://buttoncounter.com/2018/01/14/facemask-a-picture-tutorial/
Link to how to make a DIY headband with buttons (to help save ears). Does require sewing & elastic https://www.instructables.com/id/Best-Comfiest-Button-Headband-for-Nurses-and-Other/
Questions may be directed to the Department of Marketing and Civic Engagement at 405.742.8362 or email news@stillwater.org.
