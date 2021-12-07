An inspector for the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services found deficiencies at the Oklahoma State Department of Health Public Health Lab, which has relocated to Stillwater, during an Oct. 4 survey.
Problems included how specimens were handled and a lack of personnel once the lab moved to Stillwater.
According to the report from CMS, the lab was out of compliance with Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988 regulations in a number of areas. CLIA regulations are federal standards that apply to all U.S. facilities or sites that test human specimens for health assessment or to diagnose, prevent or treat disease, and are managed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Problems found in the report included failure to meet CLIA standards in the areas of virology; maintaining patient confidentiality; documenting complaint investigations; establishing and following policies for personnel competency assessment and monitoring and evaluating pre-test handling requirements for various samples, including COVID-19 tests.
Issues involved personnel, including staffing levels, having written responsibilities and duties for testing personnel and having documentation of qualifications available in the records of all high-level testing personnel.
From the report, the relocation to Stillwater affected staffing – described as the lab director failing to “employ a sufficient number of laboratory personnel for the volume of testing performed.”
After the move there were two fewer testing personnel and the clerical staff was reduced from four to none. Clerical work was absorbed by testing personnel.
Pre-analytic systems were an area of particular trouble, with failures to ensure specimens – including samples for COVID-19 testing – were transported and stored under proper conditions and received quickly enough to be stable.
Written policies and procedures in place for patient preparation and specimen collection labeling, storage, processing and referral were not followed, according to the report.
A review of patient test documentation from August and September showed that the lab had received and analyzed four COVID-19 specimens after their 96-hour window had expired.
The inspector found that 14 samples had been collected using supplies that had not been established in studies. A follow-up interview revealed the transport media tubes in question were used to collect samples from about 100 people per day although they had not been part of the establishment studies for the lab’s COVID-19 test methods.
Specimens delivered by courier were not always handled in a way that ensured they maintained proper refrigeration and other conditions required for COVID-19, chlamydia and newborn testing.
Some testing reagents were found to be stored at room temperature, which was above their required temperature range for storage. Documentation for the testing of refrigeration equipment was missing and thermometers were found to be expired.
There was also a failure to ensure reagent material used in testing wasn’t expired.
The Frontier first reported in early November that the lab was under investigation.
On Nov. 19, OSDH issued a statement saying it had released the results of that CMS inspection, but a copy of the report was not included.
“As a regulatory agency, OSDH values the work CMS provides in identifying opportunities for improvements set forth in this report,” Interim Commissioner of Health Keith Reed said in the release. “We recognize that reviews such as this are crucial to ensuring the highest quality of services possible to Oklahomans, and we have worked alongside CMS throughout the process to achieve that goal. Moving a lab to a new location presents opportunities to improve quality standards and operational efficiency. The CMS review was timely to help us with this endeavor and we are excited for the opportunity to position our Public Health Lab for long-term success.”
OSDH said the lab had taken action to address and resolve all findings in the report including, modernizing lab security; reviewing and adjusting staff training protocols; improving and verifying testing procedures; updating sample collection processes; ensuring proper temperature control, storage and structure transportation of samples; resolving reporting on COVID-19 sequencing results and transferring the lab’s CLIA number following completion of the move from Oklahoma City to Stillwater.
OSDH will periodically conduct internal reviews of processes to identify areas for continuous improvement, the agency said.
“The team at the PHL has responded expeditiously to the findings in this report and have established the proper systems that will continue to move the lab forward,” Secretary of Health and Mental Health Kevin Corbett said in the release.
He said he was confident the lab has a well-trained staff, the right resources and state-of-the-art technology.
Corbett called the past few years “challenging” to be in public health and expressed appreciation for the staff’s service at the PHL.
The CMS report was released to state media outlets Tuesday. A CNHI public records request made by state reporter Janelle Stecklein in November.
Tuesday evening, OSDH issued a statement saying it had received acceptance of its correction plan from CMS.
On Monday, CMS sent a letter addressed to Jarrad Wagner – who it identified as Director of the Oklahoma State Department of Health Public Lab – that said it accepted the PHL documentation as credible evidence of correction.
Before the lab is considered to be in compliance, an unannounced onsite revisit will be conducted to verify that the corrections were made, the agency wrote.
Corbett said the original report was not as favorable as OSDH would have liked but he believes the path of correction is clear and more than attainable.
“We are well on our way to fully implementing our plan,” he said. “CMS has confirmed we’ve met the requirements of being in compliance. We are looking forward to their follow-up visit.”
In October 2020, Gov. Kevin Stitt first announced he was moving the public health lab – which StateImpact had reported was in such a state of disrepair, it was once at risk of losing its accreditation – from Oklahoma City to Stillwater, where it would be housed with the newly-established Oklahoma Pandemic Center for Innovation and Excellence as part of an effort to leverage partnerships in the areas of agriculture, human and animal science.
The announcement came as a surprise to legislators, who were not happy to have been left out of the decision making process and the transition has not been free of problems.
The move from Oklahoma City prompted staff resignations and caused delays in processing some tests.
Oklahoma Watch reported in February 2021 that the lab was facing staff shortages after long-time staff declined to relocate to Stillwater and the need to transition equipment from Oklahoma City to the new location was forcing the state to outsource some testing to private labs.
In April, PHL Director D. Michael Kayser, who had been named to the job in January, resigned.
By July 14, PHL Science Director Dr. Jared Taylor said most testing was being performed in Stillwater, including newborn screenings, sexually transmitted infection testing and COVID-19 testing. Tuberculosis testing was still being outsourced and was expected to return to the PHL later in the calendar year while Rabies testing was the only test that continued to be processed in Oklahoma City. That test was expected to move to Oklahoma State University’s Oklahoma Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory in the fall.
Prairie One Solutions, a nonprofit subsidiary of the OSU Research Foundation that is headed by OSU Vice President for Research Kenneth Sewell, is responsible for management of the lab.
