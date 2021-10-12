Payne County Commissioners, acting as the Payne County Economic Development Board, conducted their first study session to consider ways to spend federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The money is already accounted for, some $15.85 million, and now they have to determine how it can be best put to use while staying aligned with the framework of pandemic response.
It’s not an overly restrictive framework, but there is a timeframe – prospective funds have to be encumbered by 2024, but wouldn’t have to be spent by 2026. No decisions were being made during Monday’s gathering but a lot of questions were asked about who who could use the money and what is allowed.
The County brought attorneys David Floyd, Lynne Driver, Stuart England of the Floyd-Driver firm as legal consultants.
County officers asked about helping nonprofits, spending on building maintenance, communications or a hazard mitigation plan. American Legion Hanner-Sharp Post #129 Vice Commander Jim Rutledge wondered if it was possible to structure a request that could help them with their building, including an air conditioning unit and storm-water drainage. The American Legion operates as a nonprofit, and Rutledge said they lost their main fundraisers, the pancake breakfast, in 2020 to the pandemic. He also said they would normally have rented out a space that had been unoperational since the pandemic.
Floyd said money for nonprofit comes in two different forms.
“One is if the nonprofit is directly engaged in public health activities for COVID purposes, providing homeless assistance, providing health care, providing mental health services,” Floyd said. “The other makes funds available to nonprofits for operation costs. Quantify and project what fundraising would have been if not for the pandemic.”
Another qualifier is timing. Floyd said the most effective timeframe for showing pandemic interruptions would be during Gov. Kevin Stitt’s state of emergency, from the end of March 2020 through May of 2021.
Floyd said what you can’t do with ARPA money is general County infrastructure projects.
“You can’t go paint the courthouse, put a new roof on, things like that,” he said. “But what you can do is you can use part of it for what you call lost revenue. You look at your last three years of revenues, put a projection together based on presumed growth rate of what it would have been last year but for the pandemic. The pegged it at a growth rate of 4.1 percent, if you grew less than that, it would count.”
Chairman Chris Reding wondered about a networked radio system for the county, something that had been discussed before, and if it would now fall under a communications allowance. They also discussed if funds could be used for annual hazard mitigation planning. Floyd warned that this is a one-time fund and they should be careful with anything that might incur future expenses.
“Showing that you learned lessons is going to be a positive thing when we’re putting all of this together,” Floyd said, “It’s. ‘OK, we came into the pandemic and these were are assumptions on how we would be able to respond as a county and then A, B, C and D were proven to be false based on the situation. So, now we want to go back and fix them based on the lessons we learned.’”
Floyd said they would provide the County with a survey link that can go up on the county website. From there county offices or other organizations could see if there needs could be met by the ARPA funds. They discussed a potential 60-day window for applications.
“An online survey, answer some basic identification questions, describe the project, cost estimate, a justification on how it would fit ARPA funds and be able to upload supporting documents,” Floyd said.
He said nonprofits should be ready to upload a 990 form, and they need to have as much information gathered as possible about the organization and its potential project.”
