Please let us know of any updates and changes in schedules. Email editor@stwnespress.com and tag us on social media.
Schools
All Oklahoma public schools will be closed until April 6.
Events
• Home and Garden Show, canceled
• March 17: Stillwater Ukulele Association jam canceled
• March 21: Buckles & Banners Boer Goat Sale canceled
• April 4: Blazathon, canceled
• All OSU related events have been canceled or postponed.
• All meetings at the Stillwater Community Center have been canceled or postponed
• The McKnight Center has postponed all performances and Greenwood School of Music events through April 5
• Prairie Arts Center has canceled or postponed all classes, meeting and events including its spring break camp
• The Oklahoma Wondertorium has canceled spring break events.
• The OSU Museum of Art has canceled spring break events
The postponed events include:
• March 18: Making the Most of retirement
• March 20: Chamber of Commerce forum on Facebook Live only.
• March 25: Carnegie Hall Link Up with Stillwater Public Schools and the Enid Symphony Orchestra
• March 27 and 28: Jonathan Biss Beethoven Piano Series
• April 2 and April 3: The Buddy Holly Story
• March 19: Payne County Genealogical Society meeting is canceled.
• March 22: Annual Chili Cookoff at Stillwater Masonic Lodge canceled.
• April 4: Sarah Coburn In Concert and Coburn’s master classes (March 31 and April 2)
• All Greenwood School of Music events
Changes in business services:
• Eskimo Joe’s will not have its annual St. Patrick’s Day breakfast, but will open at 11 a.m.
• Mexico Joe’s and Eskimo Joe’s are now operating from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and encouraging curbside takeout
• Boba Fusion is closed for one to two weeks
• Chick-Fil-A is closing its dining room, but still has drive thru available
• Walmart hours for 24-hour stores are now 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
• League of Women Voters forum March 26. May be subject to modification or change.
• All Social Security officers will be closed to the public for in-person service beginning Tuesday.
• Stillwater Boot & Shoe Repair, 901A East 6th, is open normal hours, but is taking extra precautions. They are asking people to use the drop-off lockers south of the building and will process payment by phone. “Call us in the parking lot and we will deliver to your car.” Limit one customer in the building at a time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.