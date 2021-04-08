Eight more Stillwater deaths and 17 more Payne County deaths were added this week to COVID-19 totals after the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported previously unreleased mortality numbers due to “reconciled data.”
During a routine quality assurance check, a technical error was discovered that occurred while onboarding a particular lab to the new electronic lab reporting system, OSDH said.
Oklahoma gained a total of 1,764 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including 1,300 cases and 1,716 virus-related deaths.
“As part of our effort to transition COVID-19 case reporting away from the PHIDDO system and onto a more stable platform, OSDH has been working to onboard labs to a new electronic laboratory reporting system,” according to a press release from OSDH. “As with any transition to a new system, occasional technical errors are expected. Our internal team conducts routine quality assurance checks to ensure those errors are caught and corrected in a timely manner.”
Of the additional 1,300 cases, 271 were from December, 448 were from January, 296 were from February and 133 were from March.
The deaths, the press release said, aren’t related to the PHIDDO system nor are they a reflection of deaths at this time, but they are instead related to a previous discrepancy in deaths reporting between OSDH and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count, based on death certificates, placed the overall count in Oklahoma at 7,994 deaths in which the coronavirus was the cause or a contributor, an increase of 28 since Tuesday.
The Provisional Death Count is OSDH’s primary reported number. OSDH released its weekly numbers – which OSDH acute disease service reports to the CDC – on Wednesday. The ADS shows Oklahoma has 6,669 confirmed deaths, an increase of 1,716 since last week.
According to OSDH Situation Update, the state gained 1,764 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total to 441,906.
On its website, OSDH shows 440,142 total cases from CDC provisional state data from Tuesday and 440,023 total cases with OSDH disease investigation summary. Of the latter number, there are 9,952 active, a decrease of 588 in the past week, and 423,402 recovered, including 1,042 in the past week.
Of the total cumulative hospitalizations in the state, 204 are currently hospitalized, with 53 in ICU, according to OSDH’s Executive Report released Wednesday afternoon.
This week, 10 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties are in the moderate, or “orange,” risk level, 57 are in the low, or “yellow,” risk level and 10 are in the new normal, or “green,” risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System.
Last week, there were 10 counties in the moderate risk level, 60 in the low risk level and seven in the new normal risk level.
The 10 “green” counties are Alfalfa, Choctaw, Coal, Dewey, Ells, Grant, Latimer, Nowata, Okfuskee and Texas.
According to OSDH’s Weekly Epidemiology Report, which is released every Wednesday, COVID-19 cases saw a decrease in the past week, but deaths were not applicable due to deaths that occurred as far back as April 2020, according to the report.
From March 28 through April 3, 2,170 cases were reported, a 9.7% decrease of 232 from the week before, March 21-27. The deaths are the 1,716 OSDH reported on Wednesday.
OSDH reported 34% of the cases were people aged 50 and older, and 96% of the deaths were in that same age group.
COVID-19 patient hospitalizations were at 5.8% statewide in a week-to-week comparison, up from 5.7% last week. Since the first case was confirmed in Oklahoma in March 2020, the number of admissions to state hospitals was at 25,320, according to the report. Confirmed cases of COVID-19 hospitalizations from March 28 through April 3 were at 213, down two from the week before, according to OSDH.
