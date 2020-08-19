Coyle Public Schools is closing temporarily and shifting to remote instruction after the district’s new superintendent tested positive for COVID-19.
Classes started in Coyle on Aug. 10.
On Wednesday, the district moved from its Plan A procedures, in which all administrators wear masks and masks are recommended for students and teachers, to Plan B, in which masks are required for everyone.
Parents were encouraged to pick their children up from school that day.
Administrators made the decision to move to Plan C protocols, which call for distance learning in case of an outbreak, for the next week. Although Superintendent Terry Zink was the only one to test positive, he had come in contact with many students and staff.
Zink is new and has been making the rounds, going to every classroom to get to know everyone, High School Principal Shane Weathers said.
According to a letter posted on the district’s social media, the facilities will be closed Thursday for deep cleaning. Because Coyle is on a four-day schedule, students will only miss one day of school.
Different grades will use different learning methods and platforms to complete their lessons from home beginning Monday, Weathers said.
On-site instruction is set to resume Aug. 31.
Weathers said 20 to 30 of the district’s approximately 300 students had already opted for virtual instruction and won’t be affected.
Most, but not all, students have access to internet service and the district’s WiFi hotspots are on back-order, so some students will need to take paper packets home.
The district is trying to get computers to all students who need them and is working on a way students can access the internet, he said.
Weathers said it was a fairly smooth transition because the district has been preparing for the possibility.
“The biggest challenge is the fear,” he said. “… It would be great to think we’re going to stay COVID free but we knew that’s not going to happen … The main thing is to keep everybody safe and healthy.”
Twitter:@mcharlesNP
