A Creek County man in his 70s has died from COVID-19, according to the Oklahoma State Health Department.
The state now has eight fatalities linked to the novel coronavirus. Payne County now has seven known cases. As testing has expanding, many more cases have become apparent. At 11 a.m. Friday, OSDH reported 322 known cases of COVID-19 with 105 hospitalizations and 1,084 negative tests.
On Thursday, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced that Oklahoma State University had supplied chemical reagent material that would allow for 10,000 more tests in Oklahoma. Testing has been very limited and reserved for mostly the very ill. The state has also opened four mobile testing sites, in Oklahoma, Tulsa, Kay and Pittsburg counties.
“With the number of cases rising each day, the OSDH urges the public to follow the Governor's ‘Safer at Home" executive order advising vulnerable populations and those over the age of 65 to stay home until April 16 and for non-essential businesses in counties with COVID-19 cases to temporarily suspend services until April 16,” the OSDH release states.
The governor ordered affected counties to close nonessential businesses but did not oder it for counties that had yet to have a positive case confirmed by testing. This morning, five new counties are required to be in compliance with ‘Safer at Home’ – Caddo, Cherokee, Choctaw, Latimer and Pittsburg counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.