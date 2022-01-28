Monday is the deadline for organizations interested in applying for grants funded from the $15.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding Payne County is receiving.
District 1 Commissioner Zach Cavett issued a reminder that interested individuals and organizations can find more information if they scan the QR codes posted at the bottom of the home page for paynecounty.org.
Sheriff Joe Harper has proposed using $10 million of the total for a new countywide radio system that would address most communications dead spots and allow his officers to communicate with other law enforcement agencies.
Harper appeared before the Payne County Board of Commissioners Friday morning during their end of the month meeting.
He submitted an annual report for the jail commissary - operated by Tiger Commissary - that sold personal items to inmates during the last year. The report shows that the sheriff’s office generated a $48,117 profit on gross sales of $167,046, a profit margin of 29%.
The commissioners issued a proclamation supporting the Fair Housing Act, which prohibits discrimination in housing because of race, religion, sex, familial status or handicap. They also approved an agreement with the Natural Resources Conservation Service to provide erosion control and conservation work along the Eddie Ware bridge located southeast of Perkins on 146th Street in District 3.
The county will pay 25% of the cost of the project while NRCS will pay the remaining 75% of the $91,449 project.
In other business, the commissioners approved paying 107 purchase orders totaling $287,340, February blanket purchase orders totaling $299,493, and a monthly payroll of $879,767 for 224 county employees.
