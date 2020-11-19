The Payne County Health Department in partnership with IMMYLabs, is conducting a drive-thru COVID-19 testing, Nov. 23, at the Payne County Expo Center, 4518 Expo Cr E.
It will still require scheduling an appointment, which can be done by going to IMMYLABS.com. The drive-thru will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
State health officials have encouraged people to have virtual Thanksgiving celebrations, but for those who are visiting or hosting family, they are encouraging testing before making the trip.
”As we look forward to Thanksgiving next week, let’s think about ways we can celebrate the holiday safely," Oklahoma Health Commissioner Lance Frye wrote in a press release. "For example, it’s a good idea to consider getting tested for COVID-19 if you’re going to be around family and friends. Please join me in taking steps to make this a safe and enjoyable Thanksgiving holiday for our families and communities.”
Instructions for signing up are:
1. Got the website, IMMYLABS.com
2. Click “Make Appointment” 3. Fill out required information on the registration form 4. After completing the registration form, you will receive an email confirmation with the following information: appointment date, time, and location as well as a confirmation code specific to your reservation. You will need this code when you arrive at the Swab Station. 5. Arrive to the testing site at your scheduled date and time with your given confirmation code 6. Once IMMYLabs completes the testing process (within two business days), you will receive an email with a link to your result
