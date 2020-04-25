The first death officially attributed to COVID-19 in Payne County was a man in the 65-and-older range, among the 18 total cases linked to Cushing, it was reported Saturday.
Until the official report from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, Payne County had been without a fatality linked to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The OSDH report also states that only one of the six deaths that were counted Saturday, occurred in the last 24 hours. Five others died between April 18 and April 23, but it was not distinguished which.
A man in the 65-and-older group and a man in the 50-64 range died in Oklahoma County, two women in the 65-and-older range died in Washington County and one women in the 65-and-older range died in Delaware County.
There are now 194 deaths officially linked to COVID-19 in Oklahoma. There are 3,193 total cases, with 306 currently hospitalized. There have also been 49,891 negative tests in Oklahoma.
Cushing also has 10 people who have been reported as recovered from COVID-19, but the 18 total cases is an increase of five since last Sunday. Payne County is reported to have 43 known cases with 30 recoveries. Stillwater still has 22 total cases, with 18 of those reported as recoveries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.