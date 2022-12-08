Flu activity levels have reached their highest point since the 2009 swine flu pandemic, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The News Press previously reported statewide activity levels were considered “moderate.” Two weeks later, Oklahoma crossed the “high” category into “very high.”
In its weekly flu report, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 524 new hospitalizations and 10 new deaths between Nov. 27 and Dec. 3. At least 3,600 Oklahomans tested positive during the same period, but the number of infections is likely higher as not all cases are reported.
The Walgreens Flu Index indicated the Oklahoma City population has the fourth-highest incidence of flu in the United States and the state population as the fifth-highest.
The virus is having a significant impact on the southern region of the United States, where an H3N2 is the most common strain, according to the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases. The strain is associated with more severe illness in children and the elderly. More than half of the state’s cases are in ages four and under, as well as 65 and over.
This, along with rising RSV and COVID-19 cases, has led to a substantial decrease in pediatric hospital bed availability across the state.
State health officials said they are working hard to increase availability, but they expect a peak in cases during the holiday season as people gather indoors.
OSDH reconciles data for COVID-19 cases and deaths
Data reconciliation by the Oklahoma State Department of Health led to 1,354 cases and 267 deaths being added to Oklahoma’s COVID-19 totals.
This happened after the OSDH submitted its final COVID-19 2021 case and death numbers to the CDC.
The reconciliation was intended to close the gap between the agencies’ numbers as the CDC had already accounted for OSDH’s previously unreported deaths.
“We want to make sure that we are doing our due diligence to assure our cases and deaths are accurately reported,” State Epidemiologist Jolianne Stone said in a news release.
The difference in reported cases and deaths has been something the OSDH and CDC have struggled with since the beginning of the pandemic, and they still do.
The CDC reported 1,961 more total COVID-19 deaths than the OSDH on Dec. 1, so a 2022 reconciliation will be needed this time next year.
There are still more than 8,000 active COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, according to the OSDH weekly report.
