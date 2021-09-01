Scanner traffic indicated ambulances were being diverted from Stillwater Medical Center on Wednesday as the hospital continued to report that all staffed beds were full and 12 patients were being held in the emergency room.
Of those patients on hold, 10 required ICU care, including three patients with COVID-19.
Aug. 19 is the last day SMC reported having any staffed beds available. It hasn’t had staffed beds available in the Intensive Care Unit since Aug. 13.
On Monday the Associated Press reported that hospitals in Oklahoma City were saying they either had no ICU space or no space for COVID-19 patients.
As of Aug. 30, Oklahoma had recorded 3,014 hospital admissions in 30 days.
Of those admitted, the largest percentage, 31.8%, were age 65 or older. The percentages dropped by age group, but people age 18-35 still made up 12.2% of hospital admissions for that period.
While most children don’t get very sick from COVID-19, rates of severe illness and hospitalization are rising in kids and teens, the CDC has warned.
“They can still get and spread COVID-19 even if they don’t show symptoms,” the agency reminded people last week.
According to OSDH data, 93.9% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients (2,829 cases) were unvaccinated. Only 6.7% (185 cases) were vaccinated. Of the vaccinated patients, 73.5% of them were age 65 or older.
SMC Director of Public Relations Shyla Eggers said the diversions from SMC began in the early morning and continued at least into Wednesday afternoon.
When asked where patients were being sent Eggers replied, “Wherever the ambulance service can find a location.”
Kelly McCauley, General Manager for LifeNet EMS in Stillwater said he hadn’t considered the situation a full diversion because he was not aware of many patients transported by their ambulances to another location. He wasn’t aware of any units being turned away from SMC.
McCauley told the News Press he was notified around 4 a.m. that SMC staff was asking LifeNet crews to communicate with them as early in the transport process as possible to determine the best place for patients to go.
LifeNet won’t make that determination on its own, he said. They work with ER physicians who make that call.
Although LifeNet took only one of 15 patients transported between midnight and 8 p.m. Wednesday to a facility other than SMC, it transported five from SMC to another facility, McCauley said. All but one of those transports were discharged to a non-acute care facility.
He doesn’t consider the situation a full diversion and says local patients are fortunate that as overwhelmed as SMC staff has been, the hospital hasn’t had to turn LifeNet away.
“Imagine the cascade effect,” he said. “If our crews have to go further away, they’re out of service. If they go to one of the big cities, ambulance crews are sitting with patients on their cots for hours, waiting for space to open up.”
Every time it happened, one fewer ambulance would be available to respond to a local emergency.
McCauley said he would tell people they can make a difference by not seeking treatment at the hospital unless they are seriously ill.
“The emergency room should be for emergencies, the ambulance should be for emergencies,” he said. “… Otherwise it’s just one more body packed into a waiting room.”
Oklahoma currently ranks 26th in the nation for total number of reported COVID-19 cases, the Oklahoma State Department of Health said in its weekly epidemiology report. It ranks 13th in cumulative number per 100,000 people.
The state ranks 25th for cumulative number of deaths and 21st for deaths per 100,000.
It ranked 20 in total number of reported COVID-19 cases over the past seven days and 12th in cumulative incidence per 100,000 for that same period.
The trend of new positive cases continues to indicate community transmission, OSDH said.
Along with getting vaccinated, maintaining physical distance and wearing face coverings, testing remains a critical component of efforts to slow the spread.
According to OSDH records, 44.1% of Payne County residents age 12 and over are fully vaccinated and 53.1% have had at least one shot.

