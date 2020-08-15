Going into my first day as an intern at the Stillwater News Press I was filled with anxiety and uncertainty. The News Press was my first internship and I wasn’t sure what to expect going into the process, but as soon as I stepped foot in the building I was encouraged to ask questions without hesitation.
This welcoming environment gave me the opportunity to push story ideas I was passionate about, which is the most valuable learning experience I could’ve received as a Black woman and journalist during a time of fear and oppression of Black people in America.
The Black Lives Matter movement seemed to gain momentum at the same time my internship started. I have always been interested and passionate about Black Lives Matter, but I never thought I’d become an activist while advocating. It happened suddenly without much thought or notice.
While getting into activism, I feared my internship would be negatively affected because as a journalism major at Oklahoma State University, we are taught to remain neutral and even encouraged not to participate in such activities for fear of it affecting our work.
I wholeheartedly understand the importance of remaining unbiased as a journalist, but as a Black woman in a time of need and disparity upon my people and my community, I could not stay quiet with the platform I have nor the resources I am able to share.
It was inevitable that my boss and co-workers would discover the work I was doing within my university, founding an on campus movement named Okstate Stand United, and for my hometown, with the Black Lives Matter, Oklahoma City chapter.
I will forever be grateful for the acceptance I received from my boss, Beau Simmons, and the other staff members at the Stillwater NewsPress when my work for Black Lives Matter was discovered.
Simmons did not make me choose between being an activist and journalist.
We decided that if I were to write about Black Lives Matter it would be under an opinion piece and I would not write about any of the projects or organizations I was working with. This decision gave me room to continue my advocacy and writing without fear of losing either.
My experience this summer was unique because of the circumstances the country was undergoing, but I am appreciative it happened while I was working with the Stillwater NewsPress.
Destinee Adams is a student at Oklahoma State University serving as Design Editor for The O’Colly student publication.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.