The state of Oklahoma gained about 9,600 confirmed cases of COVID-19 through last week, according to the latest report from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
There are 20,663 confirmed active cases in the state. Those numbers are likely much higher, as noted by the CDC at-home tests may not be confirmed and many of those infected my not be getting officially diagnosed.
Stillwater has 274 active confirmed cases, which is about 45 more confirmed cases than two weeks ago, when the latest spikes began in the state. The county’s second largest city, Cushing, had 69 active confirmed cases. Only 16 active cases are confirmed in Perkins.
Since the pandemic, the greatest spikes have been after school starts in September, and following the winter holiday.
There has been a clear difference in the number of hospitalizations associated with the latest Omicron variants of the virus. According to the OSDH hospitalization report, there are 21 people hospitalized in Region II, with four in ICU. Two weeks ago, there were 22 people, with one in ICU. Region II contains much of the northeastern part of the state excluding Tulsa. At the same time last year, with around 15,832 active COVID-19 cases in the state, there were 88 hospitalizations with 23 people in ICU in Region II.
Oklahoma epidemiology and community data reports do not track boosters. People over 50, and those 12 or older who might be immunocompromised have been eligible for second boosters. The CDC has not yet made a recommendation on second boosters for people under 50, or third boosters ahead of planned vaccines that are tailored to the Omicron variant, which are expected to be available in the fall.
