The application for Phase 3 of a program to help residents recover from the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic went live last Saturday. Residents with low to moderate incomes – earning no more than 80% of the area median income, a little less than $28,000 for one person – may qualify for help with past due rent and utilities if they can tie their financial hardship to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As with previous phases, Our Daily Bread Food and Resource Center is accepting, screening and processing applications. The application and instructions for required documents can be found online at ourdailybreadstillwater.org.
People who previously received assistance can apply again.
Each applicant may receive assistance for up to six total months of rent and six total months of utilities, so a person who had already received three months of assistance could potentially qualify for three more, Our Daily Bread Grants Coordinator Jonny Gosz said. They must already be behind on their bills; payments can’t be made in advance.
The City of Stillwater announced in March that it had been awarded $265,000 through the U.S. Department of Commerce Community Development Block Grant – Coronavirus Response Program.
At the time, Mayor Will Joyce said the new round it would push the total committed by the City for pandemic-related housing and utility assistance to $900,000.
That’s in addition to $500,000 the City directed to assistance for small, locally-owned businesses in 2020. That funding was distributed with help from the Stillwater Chamber of Commerce in grants of up to $5,000 per business.
Phase 1 of the housing and utility assistance was paid from $150,000 in CARES Act funding received by the City and Phase 2 was paid with federal CDBG funds.
A total of 369 families have received assistance so far, with more going to housing than utilities.
Although two years have passed since businesses classified as non-essential were ordered closed to limit community spread of the virus, people are still being affected economically, Gosz said. The disease is still prevalent and people who don’t have sick leave or who have used it all and become sick, forcing them to miss work without pay, or parents who have to stay home with a sick child, again losing hours and pay, are still common problems.
The need is still there for a variety of reasons.
Applications are being accepted Saturday through Tuesday of each week, to allow the rest of the week for staff to process them, he explained. They trickled in at first, but by the end of the first application period, five had grown to 24 in the matter of a day.
The City of Stillwater doesn’t have as many delinquent utility accounts as it did when accounts weren’t being disconnected for non-payment, Utility and Billing Services Director Dana Mattox told the News Press. But she still hopes the new round of grants will help clear up some past due accounts.
She said some people are still on payment plans, which is the best way to handle it if you can’t pay your bill.
A fair number of people who are struggling stay just ahead of their cut-off notices, not getting disconnected but also never getting caught up.
It’s always better to be proactive and talk to someone in billing before you get cut off, Mattox said. She knows it can be hard to do and people may feel embarrassed, but once a utility account has been disconnected, many more fees apply.
“We encourage people to get in touch with us before it comes to that,” Mattox said. “Even if you plan to apply for the grant, go ahead and call. It’s better to keep up in the loop.”
