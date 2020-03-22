In addition to the upheaval of children’s schedules, schooling and activities due to social distancing, parents are coping with their own fears about managing the progression of COVID-19 and keeping their families safe. With their usual routines out of place and the adults around them dealing with ever-changing information, many children will experience elevated levels of anxiety.
Here are a few tips for helping children deal with anxiety and fear related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Be a good model. Children take their cues from adults as to how to respond to a situation; even infants can read a parent’s fearful expression and interpret a situation as frightening. Parents and other adults cannot only model good handwashing and hygiene, but also demonstrate how to cope with strong feelings, communicate calmly with others, and participate in activities at home. It is important that parents avoid inundating their children with overly negative or frightful speech about the virus.
• Offer distractions. The best way to be overwhelmed with a thought is to try not to think about it. Children’s minds are busy, and telling them “not to worry about it,” can actually backfire! Instead, try getting them occupied in a game, craft, story, or other activity. Children are easiest to engage in activities when their parents help them get involved and keep their attention; this is a great opportunity for family time. It can be useful to create a list of activities as a family that you might want to engage in; as time wears on or parental stress increases, it can be more difficult to come up with engaging ideas in the moment.
• Be honest, but don’t overexplain. Most children of preschool age and up have a basic understanding of germs as the invisible culprits in many illnesses. A simple but honest explanation is the most effective. Key points to include are the importance of staying home so that we don’t share germs with other people, and that washing our hands is the best way to keep germs out of our bodies. It is important that parents do verbalize why we are doing what we are doing, and not just assume that they know why. For example, a child may notice that a parent is washing her hands more than usual. The parent may need to explain, “We are washing our hands a little extra because we are doing our best job to keep germs from our home.”
Focus on gains, not losses. Explaining social distancing and COVID-19 can also be a good time for parents to model positive coping, such as, “I’m happy that we are able to stay home and be away from germs, and also that it gives us extra time to be together.” While parents can acknowledge feelings of sadness or loss due to social distancing, it is best to include information on how the parent is coping with those feelings. An example might be, “I’m sad that we don’t get to go on our trip, too, and it’s OK that we are disappointed. I’m going to work on a list of vacation things we can do here at home instead, because that makes me feel better.”
Limit media exposure. It is possible to engage in 24/7 coverage of COVID-19, and while staying informed is important, media coverage tends to stress young children because they lack the ability to put the information in context. Adults can try to keep up with the news at specific times during the day instead of all day, and can also check in when children aren’t able to hear unfiltered news. If children are around when the news is on, adults can help by offering a calm and brief summary of what was said. For example, a child might be concerned that their favorite restaurant is “closing” based on what they heard on television; a parent can offer a short interpretation such as “The restaurant is still there, but to help us stay away from germs they are only doing the drive-thru. Your favorite place is still there.”
Find a routine in your new normal. In the coming weeks, the regular routines of school and work are going to be disrupted, and children may struggle with their behavior and emotions without regular structure in place. Stick to critical routines like bedtimes and mealtimes that children’s bodies depend on. From there, think about what will work for your family’s situation. Allowing children some input in the adjusted routine can help them be more compliant with it, and remember that children work best in small chunks of time. For young children, engaging for 15 minutes in reading, drawing, or another activity at a time can be enough. A picture schedule that children can see can also help them anticipate what is coming next. Finally, children also need both periods of activity and calm in their days, so remember that there is great value in taking walks, stretching, or playing outside.
Give plenty of attention. Children can ask for attention and reassurance in a variety of ways including being needy, moody, irritable, aggressive, or whiny. These bids for attention can often result in parent-child conflict that leaves everyone frustrated. When possible, try to pay attention to children before these behaviors set in; get in front of the problem by spending a few minutes playing with children so that their needs for attention are met. Once a behavior starts to emerge, children can benefit from being acknowledged. Parents may say something like, “I can tell you are unhappy, and I think maybe you and I need some time together. Let’s set the timer and play for 10 minutes while the spaghetti cooks.” Even five minutes at a time sprinkled throughout the day can help a child feel safe, secure, and connected. Finally, accept that sometimes children, and the adults who love them, will have emotions that get the best of them. Be gentle with yourselves, parents, and with your children. When in doubt, err on the side of attention, kindness, and forgiveness.
For more information on helping children cope with COVID-19 anxiety, please visit www.cdc.gov.
Dr. Welch is a licensed psychologist and a member of the Payne County Early Childhood Coalition.
