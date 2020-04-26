As confirmed cases and deaths of COVID-19 continue to rise, the CDC is recommending that everyone wear a cloth face covering when they go out in public. Mayor Will Joyce, city councilors and I agree. We ask that you wear a cloth mask in public.
Some will say that actions taken so far by the City, the State and the federal government are too strict or that officials forget that Stillwater is not a large, densely populated metropolitan area. However, data and statistics are saying something different. There have been more than 2,600 cases and 140 deaths due to coronavirus in Oklahoma as of April 19. That is a daily growth of 3%.
According to the CDC, there are a significant number of individuals with coronavirus who lack symptoms (“asymptomatic”) and that even those who eventually develop symptoms (“pre-symptomatic”) can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms. This means that the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity – for example, speaking, coughing or sneezing – even if those people are not exhibiting symptoms.
We know that wearing homemade masks won’t protect someone from getting sick, but masks can help prevent the spread of the disease by those with the virus. This recommendation is also a way to help protect workers needed to run and operate life-sustaining establishments that we all depend on. We ask that you wear some kind of face covering when you enter a store, pick up carryout food or you cannot maintain physical distancing.
Acceptable face coverings include R95, P95, dust masks, procedural masks, cotton bandanas, neck gaiters, running buffs and some tightly woven scarves. Cloth face coverings should be at least two-ply of tightly-woven fabric like cotton. It should cover the bridge of the nose, mouth, chin and side-to-side of the face.
If you are able to sew cloth face coverings and would like to donate your work so others can have one, bring them to the Stillwater Police Lobby at 723 S. Lewis. Once we have a collection of them, we will post pick up instructions on the City’s website at Stillwater.org.
There have been so many people in the area who have answered the call for masks for the Stillwater Regional Hospital, for our public safety first responders, for city workers and now the general population. Thank you for your time, your expenses and your call to duty. You have saved lives.
By following the CDC’s recommendations (wearing cloth masks, washing hands frequently, maintaining the six feet of physical distancing, sheltering-at-home, closing schools and businesses and limiting groups and certain fact-to-face encounters), you have – with great sacrifice – saved lives.
This virus is the greatest threat to human health we have seen in a century, but we still have far to go before we are in the clear.
Norman McNickle is the city manager for the City of Stillwater.
