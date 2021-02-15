The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Sunday reported a 23rd COVID-19 death for Stillwater.
There death was reported as woman in the 50-64 age group.
OSDH identified 30 deaths due to COVID-19 in the Sunday report, which pushed the state total past 4,000.
"Every Oklahoma life is precious,” State Health Commissioner Lance Frye said in a press release. “While our cases and hospitalizations come down, we continue to mourn with families that suffer the loss of their loved ones. Please remember to stay vigilant as we continue to battle COVID-19 in our state."
Other deaths reported Sunday included nine in Oklahoma County, four in Pottawatomie County, two in Lincoln County, two in Osage County, two in Tulsa County and one each in Cleveland, Comanche, Ellis, Garfield, Garvin, Grady, Jackson, Okmulgee, Pawnee and Wagoner counties.
There were 17 more deaths added to the state’s total Monday, but the OSDH report for the day was delayed. Through Monday, there are 4,041 total deaths, without new fatalities recorded for Stillwater or Payne County. There are currently 45 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Payne County.
Like much of the country, active cases have been trending downward for Payne County and Stillwater. Payne County currently has 368 active reported cases, down from 541 10 days ago. Stillwater has 232 reported active cases, down from 357 10 days ago.
Hospitalizations have also begun to trend downward across the country and state. Active hospitalizations fell before 1,000 for the first time in months over the last two weeks. Stillwater Medical on Monday reported its lowest totals of hospitalization since it created the expanded surge unit. According to a social media post by SMC, there are 11 total people in the COVID-19 unit, which includes two in ICU. This time last month, there were 33 patients in the COVID-19 unit, with 10 of those in ICU and one on emergency room hold.
