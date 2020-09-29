The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Tuesday reported Stillwater’s fifth fatality due to COVID-19.
According to the OSDH, it was a man in the 65-older age group. Three men and two women in Stillwater have died from COVID-19, according to state data. Four of those were in the 65-older range, and one woman was in the 50-64 range.
OSDH reported 10 additional deaths Tuesday. There were two in Rogers County, two in Tulsa County and one in each in Beckham, Creek, Grant, Okfuskee, Oklahoma and Texas counties. There are now 1,018 cumulative deaths in Oklahoma due to COVID-19.
Though Stillwater has had a recent spike in hospitalizations, it has also gone through a downward trend in new and active cases over the last few weeks. There were 11 new cases from Stillwater reported Tuesday, and the city is currently listing 284 active cases.
