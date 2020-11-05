The Oklahoma State Department of Health has reported the first fatality due to COVID-19 for the town of Glencoe.
According to the OSDH, the death was a woman in the 50-64 age group. This is the 15th death the OSDH has reported for Payne County.
Stillwater COVID-19 cases have recently spiked, with 48 reported Wednesday and 39 reported Thursday. Stillwater Medical Center reported a full COVID-19 unit Wednesday.
OSDH has previously reported 8 deaths in Stillwater, 3 in Cushing, 2 in Perkins and 2 in Yale. The additional death in Glencoe would add up to 16 deaths in cities within Payne County, but the OSDH has not responded to this discrepancy when asked by the News Press.
There were 20 other deaths reported Thursday by OSDH. Five were in Oklahoma County, two in Tulsa County, two in Carter County, two in Cleveland County and one each in Beckham, Comanche, Garfield, Jackson, Osage, Pottawatomie, Rogers, Washington and Washita County.
There have now been 1,413 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Current hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have climbed to 1,055, the highest-ever reported by the state, and a number the has been steadily growing in November. OSDH reports 9,338 total hospitalizations due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
Reversing a trend that began when school and college returned to session, in Oklahoma cases are now trending upward for people over 35. All of those groups began to decline in percentage of total cases when the 18-35 age group exploded this summer, but since Sept. 24, the 50-plus categories have been slightly increasing. On Sept. 24, the 50-64 group made up 17.35 of the total percentage of Oklahoma cases. Thursday morning it made up 18.47 percent. The 65-plus group was at 13.42 percent Sept. 24, and has now climbed back to 14.28.
It matters, because risk of hospitalization increases with age.
OSDH released a statement on social media from Oklahoma Commissioner of Health Lance Frye, stating, “As we look ahead to the holiday season, we urge Oklahomans to be vigilant about what we know slows the spread of COVID-19: wash your hands, wear a mask and practice social distancing,” it reads. “We know there are a number of factors that can impact the daily numbers. That is why we try to focus less on the daily number and more on the 7-day average of cases so we can see trends. We know community transmission is occurring, and there is no reason to believe this trend is going to change without Oklahomans – especially vulnerable populations – significantly altering their behaviors. As we look ahead to the holiday season, we urge Oklahomans to be vigilant about what we know slows the spread of COVID-19: wash your hands, wear a mask and practice social distancing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.