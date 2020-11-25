The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Wednesday the ninth death due to COVID-19 in Stillwater.
According to OSDH, the death was a man in the 65 or older age group. He was one of 16 deaths reported by the state Wednesday. There were three deaths from Oklahoma County, two in Caddo County, two in Kay County, two in Tulsa County and one in each in Coal, Comanche, Custer, McClain, Stephens and Texas counties.
As of Wednesday morning, 1,680 deaths have been reported due to COVID-19 in Oklahoma. The state has also seen hospitalization rates rise nearly every day since the virus began surging again following Halloween. There are currently 1,640 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Stillwater Medical on Wednesday reported 20 patients, with a capacity for 24. Of those patients, seven are in the ICU.
Stillwater currently has 400 active cases. Oklahoma State University, in its weekly COVID Dashboard, reported 262 active cases from University Health Services testing and self reporting as of Nov. 22. OSU performed nearly 1,700 tests last week, with 98 testing positive. The OSU Athletics department reported 4 positive cases.
OSU students will not return to in-person classes for the rest of the semester. At the current rate, the same might happen for Stillwater Public Schools, with Payne County remaining under the red category, which triggers distance learning at around a 41-case per day average in the county. SPS on Tuesday reported on its COVID-19 dashboard that a total of 90 students across the district were in close contact quarantine and 10 were in positive isolation. To date, SPS has had 74 students go into positive case isolation and 624 who have been in close contact quarantine. SPS has also had 26 staff members who have been in positive case isolation and 116 who have been in close contact quarantine. Staff cases have been reported since July 13, and student cases have been reported since Aug. 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.