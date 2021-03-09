The Oklahoma State Department of Health added two new deaths to Stillwater due to COVID-19.
The OSDH did not provide demographical information for the new deaths. OSDH has changed its reporting in the last few weeks. OSDH added 167 to the total number of confirmed deaths Tuesday. There are 7,307 provisional deaths in the state. The difference is provisional deaths are being reported by CDC based on death certificate data.
Payne County has also increased by two deaths, with 49 fatalities related to COVID-19.
The state went below 12,000 active cases this for the first time since before October.
Stillwater fell below 200 active cases last week, with 151 active cases reported by OSDH. Payne County has 239 active cases.
Oklahoma State University posted testing results Tuesday. University Health Services performed 385 tests between March 1-7 and reported 2 positive cases. There was also one self-reported cases. OSU Athletics reported 0 positive cases.
Oklahoma State has also begun its own vaccination program for staff, family of staff and students. According to UHS, it passed a milestone of 5,000 vaccinations.
"UHS has vaccinated more than 5,000 members of the university community since it began administering the Pfizer vaccine in January," the news release reads. "By Friday, UHS will surpass the 6,000 mark, and, with Monday’s announcement that Oklahoma has entered Phase 3 for vaccine eligibility, there’s more good news to come."
The largest on-campus vaccination event resulted in 1,100 people getting doses, according to UHS Associate Director of Clinical Operations Pam Stokes. Many more are expected now that Phase 3 has opened to many more demographics.
“We plan to have mass vaccination clinics weekly, even multiple times a week as vaccine supply allows,” Stokes said.
