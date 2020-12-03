For the first time since the pandemic began, two COVID-19 deaths were reported for Payne County on the same day, with one in Stillwater and one in Yale.
That doesn’t mean the deaths occurred on the same day, though it could be a possibility, because the Oklahoma State Department of Health does not report specific dates of death. The deaths might have occurred over any span of days. On Wednesday, OSDH reported 54 deaths, with some dating back to October.
OSDH also does not distinguish specific demographic identifiers by city, instead reporting Thursday that the deaths in Payne County were a man and woman both in the 65 and older age group.
Stillwater has been trending a bit downward in active cases over the past two weeks. Out of 3,402 total cases, there have been 3,109 recoveries. Many of the county’s larger cities have seen less active cases, though some of the smaller towns have seen growth.
In two weeks’ time, Glencoe, with a population of around 600 people, has gone from 47 total and 12 active cases to 82 total and 21 active cases. Yale went from 11 active cases to 19 active cases. Cushing has gone from 88 active cases to 65. Perkins has gone from 51 active cases to 41.Other area cities have seen only minor changes.
Stillwater Medical Center’s most recent update on COVID-19 capacity reported 26 total COVID-19 beds in use, with 10 of those in ICU.
