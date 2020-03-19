The number of positive cases of novel coronavirus has grown to 44, from 29 a day ago, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The first fatal case in the state has been reported, a man in his 50s in Tulsa County. Notably, Payne County still has only one positive case listed. Logan County has its first positive case recorded.
There are currently 250 pending test results, and 466 tests have been counted as negative.
The county breakdown is: Oklahoma 8, Cleveland 8, Tulsa 5, Canadian 2, Kay 2, Custer 1, Grady 1, Jackson 1, Logan 1, McClain 1, Pawnee 1, Payne 1, Stephens 1 and Washington 1.
Twenty-three women have tested positive, and 21 men have tested positive. Most positive cases, 21, are in the 18-49 age range.
