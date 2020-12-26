The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Saturday reported Stillwater’s 13th death due to COVID-19.
According to Saturday’s report, the death was a man in the 50-64 age group. There have now been 27 deaths reported due to COVID-19 in Payne County.
There were 28 additional deaths reported in the state Saturday. There were six reported in Tulsa County, three in Oklahoma County, three in Pontotoc County, two in Creek County, two in Johnston County, two in Washington County and one each in Beckham, Carter, Cleveland, Custer, Delaware, Love, McClain, Murray, Osage and Ottawa counties.
There are now 2,357 deaths in the state attributed to COVID-19. The number of active cases is among the highest since the beginning of the pandemic with 36,048 in Oklahoma. There are 595 active cases in Payne County and 399 active cases in Stillwater, according to OSDH.
